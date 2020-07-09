E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town launch new away kit made with recycled plastic

PUBLISHED: 15:02 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 09 July 2020

Ipswich Town's away kit for 2020/21

Ipswich Town's away kit for 2020/21

Archant

Ipswich Town have today launched their new away kit for the 2020/21 season – a patterned pale blue and white design – which is made from recycled plastic.

Ipswich Town away kit 2020/21 - the shirtIpswich Town away kit 2020/21 - the shirt

The club had hinted it would be unlike anything they’d worn before and it is certainly that.

Primarily pale blue, with a white design on the body of the shirt, the new kit is manufactured with adidas’ Primeblue technology ‘that features Parley Ocean plastic®, which is made from recycled waste that’s intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the oceans’.

Town’s director of retail, Lee Hyde, told the club website said: “With our fine county of Suffolk having such an expansive coastline, it’s key that we look to endorse and support the outstanding work which adidas and Parley For The Oceans are carrying out.

MORE: Town show interest in Bristol Rovers striker Clarke-Harris

“The global impact that this sustainable manufacturing process could have on the environment is monumental. Keeping our areas of outstanding beauty clean and waste-free is something we should all strive to achieve.

“Choosing a Primeblue playing kit which is made with Parley Ocean plastic® enables the club to play a very small part in assisting the efforts to clean up our oceans and promote a core focus on sustainability and recycling.”

As recently as September 2018, the Blues partnered with Grange Community Primary School to take part in a beach clean alongside Sky Ocean Rescue.

The kit is described as thus:

SHIRT

– A pale blue base colour, covering the shoulders, sleeves and deep ribbed v-neck and sleeve cuffs.

– An an all-over graphic, which started life as a hand-painted design, that ‘will catch the eye’.

Ipswich Town away kit 2020/21 - the keeper shirtIpswich Town away kit 2020/21 - the keeper shirt

– A sharp blue contrast adorning the adidas logo, adidas signature 3-stripe branding, Ipswich Town club crest and the new chest sponsor branding of Carers Trust.

SOCKS/SOCKS

– Both match the pale blue base colour of the shirt, with sharp blue adidas and club branding, and a white back of short sponsor logo of Town’s sponsor partner, Mortgagemove.co.uk.

NAME/NUMBERS

– Town have worked with the EFL’s partner to develop ‘a bespoke colour of player name and number licensed font’. This has been matched to the sharp blue colour of the contrast detailing, ensuring an as ‘aesthetically pleasing’ look as possible. Player worn shirts will also feature the ‘Thank You NHS’ back of shirt charity sponsor, again in sharp blue.

KEEPER

– An all black kit with sharp blue contrast detailing to the v-neck, side panels, adidas branding, club crest, sponsor logo and player name/numbers.

– The third goalkeeper kit option is an all coral coloured, with black branding as per the home goalkeeper kit. This option will be available to buy.

