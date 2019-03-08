Superstitious? The TV and post international break 'hoodoos' Town are looking to break at Accrington

David McGoldrick applauds the Ipswich Town fans following a 5-1 defeat in front of the Sky television cameras in 2015. Photo: Archant

Following an international break, League One table-toppers Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley, at the Wham Stadium, for a Sky televised game this Sunday lunchtime (12pm ko).

The last time Ipswich won off the back of an international break was in September 2014. Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring the second goal in a 2-0 home victory against Millwall. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown The last time Ipswich won off the back of an international break was in September 2014. Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring the second goal in a 2-0 home victory against Millwall. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

The superstitious among you will shudder at two phrases in that intro - 'following an international break' and 'televised' - given the Blues' poor record in both regards.

The last time Town were victorious off the back of an international break was back in September 2014 (2-0 against Millwall at Portman Road). Since then the record is P20 D10 L10 F13 A30.

Regarding televised fixtures (not including those exclusive to red button services or online subscription), the last win was in December 2015 (1-0 at MK Dons). Since then the record is P14 D5 L9 F8 A24.

Since Noel Hunt's dramatic late winner at Charlton in 2014, Town have played 28 times on TV and won just twice. Over the last 10 seasons their record on TV reads: P49 W10 D12 L27.

POST INTERNATIONAL BREAKS

2014/15

Ipswich Town players are left stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner in January 2017 - that game was televised live on BBC One. Photo: Pagepix Ipswich Town players are left stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner in January 2017 - that game was televised live on BBC One. Photo: Pagepix

D 1-1 Blackburn (h)

D 2-2 Bournemouth (a)

D 1-1 Bournemouth (h)

Brett Pitman celebrates his goal in a 1-0 win at MK Dons in December 2015 - the last time Ipswich Town were victorious in front of the TV cameras. Photo: Pagepix Brett Pitman celebrates his goal in a 1-0 win at MK Dons in December 2015 - the last time Ipswich Town were victorious in front of the TV cameras. Photo: Pagepix

2015/16

L 5-1 Reading (a)

D 0-0 Huddersfield (h)

D 2-2 Wolves (h)

Since Noel Hunt's memeorable late winner at Charlton in November 2014, Ipswich Town have won just two of their 28 games broadcast live. Photo: Pagepix Since Noel Hunt's memeorable late winner at Charlton in November 2014, Ipswich Town have won just two of their 28 games broadcast live. Photo: Pagepix

D 0-0 Wolves (a)

2016/17

L 2-1 Reading (a)

D 0-0 Blackburn (a)

L 2-0 Forest (h)

D 1-1 Birmingham (h)

2017/18

L 2-1 QPR (a)

L 1-0 Sheff U (a)

D 2-2 Hull (a)

L 1-0 Birmingham (a)

2018/19

L 2-0 Hull (a)

L 2-0 QPR (h)

L 2-1 West Brom (h)

L 2-0 Hull (h)

2019/20

D 0-0 Doncaster (h)

TOWN ON TV

2014/15

L 1-0 Derby (h)

L 1-0 Southampton (h) FA Cup

L 2-0 Norwich (a)

L 4-1 Middlesbrough (a)

D 1-1 Bournemouth (h)

D 1-1 Wolves (a)

L 3-2 Blackburn (a)

D 1-1 Norwich (h) Play-Offs

L 3-1 Norwich (a) Play-Offs

2015/16

L 5-1 Reading (a)

D 1-1 Birmingham (h)

W 3-0 Charlton (a)

L 2-0 Middlesbrough (h)

W 1-0 MK Dons (a)

2016/17

D 1-1 Norwich (h)

L 2-1 Reading (a)

L 2-0 Nottm Forest (h)

L 1-0 Lincoln City (a) FA Cup

D 1-1 Norwich (a)

L 3-0 Nottm Forest (a)

2017/18

L 1-0 Norwich (h)

D 2-2 Sheff Weds (h)

D 1-1 Norwich (a)

2018/19

L 2-0 Middlesborough (h)

L 2-1 West Brom (h)

L 3-0 Norwich (a)

D 1-1 Bristol City (a)

L 2-0 Sheffield Utd (a)