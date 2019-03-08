E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Superstitious? The TV and post international break 'hoodoos' Town are looking to break at Accrington

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 October 2019

David McGoldrick applauds the Ipswich Town fans following a 5-1 defeat in front of the Sky television cameras in 2015. Photo: Archant

David McGoldrick applauds the Ipswich Town fans following a 5-1 defeat in front of the Sky television cameras in 2015. Photo: Archant

Following an international break, League One table-toppers Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley, at the Wham Stadium, for a Sky televised game this Sunday lunchtime (12pm ko).

The last time Ipswich won off the back of an international break was in September 2014. Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring the second goal in a 2-0 home victory against Millwall. Photo: Sarah Lucy BrownThe last time Ipswich won off the back of an international break was in September 2014. Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring the second goal in a 2-0 home victory against Millwall. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

The superstitious among you will shudder at two phrases in that intro - 'following an international break' and 'televised' - given the Blues' poor record in both regards.

The last time Town were victorious off the back of an international break was back in September 2014 (2-0 against Millwall at Portman Road). Since then the record is P20 D10 L10 F13 A30.

Regarding televised fixtures (not including those exclusive to red button services or online subscription), the last win was in December 2015 (1-0 at MK Dons). Since then the record is P14 D5 L9 F8 A24.

Since Noel Hunt's dramatic late winner at Charlton in 2014, Town have played 28 times on TV and won just twice. Over the last 10 seasons their record on TV reads: P49 W10 D12 L27.

POST INTERNATIONAL BREAKS

2014/15

Ipswich Town players are left stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner in January 2017 - that game was televised live on BBC One. Photo: PagepixIpswich Town players are left stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner in January 2017 - that game was televised live on BBC One. Photo: Pagepix

D 1-1 Blackburn (h)

D 2-2 Bournemouth (a)

D 1-1 Bournemouth (h)

Brett Pitman celebrates his goal in a 1-0 win at MK Dons in December 2015 - the last time Ipswich Town were victorious in front of the TV cameras. Photo: PagepixBrett Pitman celebrates his goal in a 1-0 win at MK Dons in December 2015 - the last time Ipswich Town were victorious in front of the TV cameras. Photo: Pagepix

2015/16

L 5-1 Reading (a)

D 0-0 Huddersfield (h)

D 2-2 Wolves (h)

Since Noel Hunt's memeorable late winner at Charlton in November 2014, Ipswich Town have won just two of their 28 games broadcast live. Photo: PagepixSince Noel Hunt's memeorable late winner at Charlton in November 2014, Ipswich Town have won just two of their 28 games broadcast live. Photo: Pagepix

D 0-0 Wolves (a)

2016/17

L 2-1 Reading (a)

D 0-0 Blackburn (a)

L 2-0 Forest (h)

D 1-1 Birmingham (h)

2017/18

L 2-1 QPR (a)

L 1-0 Sheff U (a)

D 2-2 Hull (a)

L 1-0 Birmingham (a)

2018/19

L 2-0 Hull (a)

L 2-0 QPR (h)

L 2-1 West Brom (h)

L 2-0 Hull (h)

2019/20

D 0-0 Doncaster (h)

TOWN ON TV

2014/15

L 1-0 Derby (h)

L 1-0 Southampton (h) FA Cup

L 2-0 Norwich (a)

L 4-1 Middlesbrough (a)

D 1-1 Bournemouth (h)

D 1-1 Wolves (a)

L 3-2 Blackburn (a)

D 1-1 Norwich (h) Play-Offs

L 3-1 Norwich (a) Play-Offs

2015/16

L 5-1 Reading (a)

D 1-1 Birmingham (h)

W 3-0 Charlton (a)

L 2-0 Middlesbrough (h)

W 1-0 MK Dons (a)

2016/17

D 1-1 Norwich (h)

L 2-1 Reading (a)

L 2-0 Nottm Forest (h)

L 1-0 Lincoln City (a) FA Cup

D 1-1 Norwich (a)

L 3-0 Nottm Forest (a)

2017/18

L 1-0 Norwich (h)

D 2-2 Sheff Weds (h)

D 1-1 Norwich (a)

2018/19

L 2-0 Middlesborough (h)

L 2-1 West Brom (h)

L 3-0 Norwich (a)

D 1-1 Bristol City (a)

L 2-0 Sheffield Utd (a)

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Modern slavery investigators arrest Romanian man suspected of human trafficking in early morning raid

Stock image of a raid Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Woodbridge mayor defends wearing mayoral robes after protest arrest

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Lorry driver found not guilty over £4m drug haul

The haul was uncovered by customs officers at Harwich Container Port Picture: CARL MARSTON

Superstitious? The TV and post international break ‘hoodoos’ Town are looking to break at Accrington

David McGoldrick applauds the Ipswich Town fans following a 5-1 defeat in front of the Sky television cameras in 2015. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists