Superstitious? The TV and post international break 'hoodoos' Town are looking to break at Accrington
PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 October 2019
Following an international break, League One table-toppers Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley, at the Wham Stadium, for a Sky televised game this Sunday lunchtime (12pm ko).
The superstitious among you will shudder at two phrases in that intro - 'following an international break' and 'televised' - given the Blues' poor record in both regards.
The last time Town were victorious off the back of an international break was back in September 2014 (2-0 against Millwall at Portman Road). Since then the record is P20 D10 L10 F13 A30.
Regarding televised fixtures (not including those exclusive to red button services or online subscription), the last win was in December 2015 (1-0 at MK Dons). Since then the record is P14 D5 L9 F8 A24.
Since Noel Hunt's dramatic late winner at Charlton in 2014, Town have played 28 times on TV and won just twice. Over the last 10 seasons their record on TV reads: P49 W10 D12 L27.
POST INTERNATIONAL BREAKS
2014/15
D 1-1 Blackburn (h)
D 2-2 Bournemouth (a)
D 1-1 Bournemouth (h)
2015/16
L 5-1 Reading (a)
D 0-0 Huddersfield (h)
D 2-2 Wolves (h)
D 0-0 Wolves (a)
2016/17
L 2-1 Reading (a)
D 0-0 Blackburn (a)
L 2-0 Forest (h)
D 1-1 Birmingham (h)
2017/18
L 2-1 QPR (a)
L 1-0 Sheff U (a)
D 2-2 Hull (a)
L 1-0 Birmingham (a)
2018/19
L 2-0 Hull (a)
L 2-0 QPR (h)
L 2-1 West Brom (h)
L 2-0 Hull (h)
2019/20
D 0-0 Doncaster (h)
TOWN ON TV
2014/15
L 1-0 Derby (h)
L 1-0 Southampton (h) FA Cup
L 2-0 Norwich (a)
L 4-1 Middlesbrough (a)
D 1-1 Bournemouth (h)
D 1-1 Wolves (a)
L 3-2 Blackburn (a)
D 1-1 Norwich (h) Play-Offs
L 3-1 Norwich (a) Play-Offs
2015/16
L 5-1 Reading (a)
D 1-1 Birmingham (h)
W 3-0 Charlton (a)
L 2-0 Middlesbrough (h)
W 1-0 MK Dons (a)
2016/17
D 1-1 Norwich (h)
L 2-1 Reading (a)
L 2-0 Nottm Forest (h)
L 1-0 Lincoln City (a) FA Cup
D 1-1 Norwich (a)
L 3-0 Nottm Forest (a)
2017/18
L 1-0 Norwich (h)
D 2-2 Sheff Weds (h)
D 1-1 Norwich (a)
2018/19
L 2-0 Middlesborough (h)
L 2-1 West Brom (h)
L 3-0 Norwich (a)
D 1-1 Bristol City (a)
L 2-0 Sheffield Utd (a)