Trio of Town players to undergo fitness tests ahead of Exeter clash
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 January 2020
Archant
A trio of Ipswich Town players will undergo late fitness tests prior to today's last 16 EFL Trophy clash at Exeter City. Assistant boss Stuart Taylor provided injury updates following Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Wycombe.
COLE SKUSE
Cole Skuse has had a neck strain, which has caused a lot of problems for him. The last week it's eased off a little bit, but it's still a sore one for him and he's not really got a lot of movement in it.
We thought it would have healed up a lot quicker than it has done, but unfortunately it's not. We'll see how he is over the next two days and if he's fine to travel then he'll definitely travel because he's a massive part of what's going on at the club.
JON NOLAN
Jon Nolan has been feeling his heel. He played against Gillingham and went through the pain barrier when maybe he should have sat that one out. None of them want to be pulling out of games though because they know there is a lot of competition for places.
Hopefully Jon Nolan will be back as well because he's instrumental for what we do and how we play, how he gets on the ball and can create. We need everybody fit.
JANOI DONACIEN
He struggled massively with a dead leg (at Lincoln). Everybody could see he was trying to battle through but we had to take him off. He's struggled the last couple of days and was nowhere near ready, hence the reason we had to change formation today.
We just hope that he's going to be quick healer, turn that corner and will be fine.
DANNY ROWE
Danny's (ankle) operation was a success. He's on that rehab programme now and hopefully gets stronger every single day. He should be fine.
JORDAN ROBERTS
He's back from injury (toe) and has been training the last couple of weeks. Like everybody else he is battling for a place. We've got Norwood, Jackson, Keane, even Aaron Drinan is back around things after his loan spell - January opens up for him.
There's a few strikers and Jordan is one of them. He needs to keep fighting away to get an opportunity to play.
TEDDY BISHOP
Bishop has played today and that's great for the club, the dressing room, the staff and the supporters. To have him on the training field the last couple of weeks has been fantastic. He's such a talent on the ball.
FREDDIE SEARS
We all know what Freddie can do, the areas he picks up, the way he's aggressive in running with the ball. He's creative and has got goals in him. We do need him back. We need everybody back fit.
It's a game Freddie comes into contention for, along with everybody else.