E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trio of Town players to undergo fitness tests ahead of Exeter clash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 January 2020

Cole Skuse has missed the last two games with a neck injury. Photo: Ross Halls

Cole Skuse has missed the last two games with a neck injury. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

A trio of Ipswich Town players will undergo late fitness tests prior to today's last 16 EFL Trophy clash at Exeter City. Assistant boss Stuart Taylor provided injury updates following Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Wycombe.

Jon Nolan has missed the last two games with a heel injury. Photo: Steve WallerJon Nolan has missed the last two games with a heel injury. Photo: Steve Waller

COLE SKUSE

Cole Skuse has had a neck strain, which has caused a lot of problems for him. The last week it's eased off a little bit, but it's still a sore one for him and he's not really got a lot of movement in it.

MORE: Meet the opposition: Exeter City likely to name mix-and-match side with promotion push the priority

We thought it would have healed up a lot quicker than it has done, but unfortunately it's not. We'll see how he is over the next two days and if he's fine to travel then he'll definitely travel because he's a massive part of what's going on at the club.

Janoi Donacien limped off at Lincoln with a dead leg. Photo: Ross HallsJanoi Donacien limped off at Lincoln with a dead leg. Photo: Ross Halls

JON NOLAN

Jon Nolan has been feeling his heel. He played against Gillingham and went through the pain barrier when maybe he should have sat that one out. None of them want to be pulling out of games though because they know there is a lot of competition for places.

MORE: 'It's definitely the right decision' - Town chief explains thinking behind Lambert's surprise five-year deal

Hopefully Jon Nolan will be back as well because he's instrumental for what we do and how we play, how he gets on the ball and can create. We need everybody fit.

JANOI DONACIEN

He struggled massively with a dead leg (at Lincoln). Everybody could see he was trying to battle through but we had to take him off. He's struggled the last couple of days and was nowhere near ready, hence the reason we had to change formation today.

MORE: Keane's birthday and tales of trains - Carl's Travels with Town at Exeter City

We just hope that he's going to be quick healer, turn that corner and will be fine.

DANNY ROWE

Danny's (ankle) operation was a success. He's on that rehab programme now and hopefully gets stronger every single day. He should be fine.

JORDAN ROBERTS

He's back from injury (toe) and has been training the last couple of weeks. Like everybody else he is battling for a place. We've got Norwood, Jackson, Keane, even Aaron Drinan is back around things after his loan spell - January opens up for him.

There's a few strikers and Jordan is one of them. He needs to keep fighting away to get an opportunity to play.

TEDDY BISHOP

Bishop has played today and that's great for the club, the dressing room, the staff and the supporters. To have him on the training field the last couple of weeks has been fantastic. He's such a talent on the ball.

MORE: 'He could transform this team... but he needs to start delivering now' - Chambers excited by Bishop's return

FREDDIE SEARS

We all know what Freddie can do, the areas he picks up, the way he's aggressive in running with the ball. He's creative and has got goals in him. We do need him back. We need everybody back fit.

It's a game Freddie comes into contention for, along with everybody else.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could escalating costs mean ‘game over’ for nuclear power and Sizewell C?

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C would look like Picture: EDF

Police inspector hits out at drivers using phones as road deaths rise

Inspector Chris Hinitt from the Roads and Armed Policing Team Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Trio of Town players to undergo fitness tests ahead of Exeter clash

Cole Skuse has missed the last two games with a neck injury. Photo: Ross Halls

Sudbury river project encourages better habitat

The stretch of the river after we carried the work was carried out Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists