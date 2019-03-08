Coventry away trip awaits winners of FA Cup replay between Ipswich Town and Lincoln

Ipswich Town would have back-to-back trips to St Andrew's, to play against Coventry City, if they progress in the FA Cup. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town will face Coventry City away in the FA Cup second round if they are able to win their replay at Lincoln City next Wednesday.

The Blues, entering the competition at the first round stage for the first time since 1956, came from behind to draw 1-1 against the Imps at Portman Road on Saturday after Paul Lambert made 10 changes to his starting XI.

Coventry are currently sixth in the League One table, seven points behind table-topping Town. Mark Robins' side won 2-0 at Colchester United on Saturday to book their place in the next round.

The Sky Blues are playing their home games at Birmingham City's home of St Andrew's this season after being forced to leave the Ricoh Arena.

Second round ties are scheduled for the weekend of November 30/31, with Birmingham scheduled to host Millwall on that Saturday.

Should Ipswich beat Lincoln it would mean facing Coventry away two weekends in a row given their league trip to St Andrew's is scheduled for December 7.

Meanwhile, Essex side Maldon & Tiptree, managed by former Ipswich defender Wayne Brown, will be facing another League Two team after their 2-1 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday. They were handed a home draw against either Grimsby Town or Newport County.

FA Cup second round draw

Blackpool v Maidstone United

Harrogate Town/Portsmouth v Altrincham

Shrewsbury Town/Bradford City v Mansfield Town

Coventry City v Ipswich Town/Lincoln City

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Tranmere Rovers/Wycombe Wanderers v Chichester City

Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United

Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil Town/Hartlepool United

Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United

Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster Rovers

Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United

Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic

Oldham Athletic v Salford City/Burton Albion

Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby Town/Newport County

Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham Town/Swindon Town v Port Vale

Northampton Town v Notts County

Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle