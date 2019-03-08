E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Coventry away trip awaits winners of FA Cup replay between Ipswich Town and Lincoln

PUBLISHED: 19:38 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:01 11 November 2019

Ipswich Town would have back-to-back trips to St Andrew's, to play against Coventry City, if they progress in the FA Cup. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town would have back-to-back trips to St Andrew's, to play against Coventry City, if they progress in the FA Cup. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town will face Coventry City away in the FA Cup second round if they are able to win their replay at Lincoln City next Wednesday.

The Blues, entering the competition at the first round stage for the first time since 1956, came from behind to draw 1-1 against the Imps at Portman Road on Saturday after Paul Lambert made 10 changes to his starting XI.

Coventry are currently sixth in the League One table, seven points behind table-topping Town. Mark Robins' side won 2-0 at Colchester United on Saturday to book their place in the next round.

The Sky Blues are playing their home games at Birmingham City's home of St Andrew's this season after being forced to leave the Ricoh Arena.

Second round ties are scheduled for the weekend of November 30/31, with Birmingham scheduled to host Millwall on that Saturday.

Should Ipswich beat Lincoln it would mean facing Coventry away two weekends in a row given their league trip to St Andrew's is scheduled for December 7.

Meanwhile, Essex side Maldon & Tiptree, managed by former Ipswich defender Wayne Brown, will be facing another League Two team after their 2-1 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday. They were handed a home draw against either Grimsby Town or Newport County.

FA Cup second round draw

Blackpool v Maidstone United

Harrogate Town/Portsmouth v Altrincham

Shrewsbury Town/Bradford City v Mansfield Town

Coventry City v Ipswich Town/Lincoln City

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Tranmere Rovers/Wycombe Wanderers v Chichester City

Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United

Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil Town/Hartlepool United

Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United

Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster Rovers

Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United

Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic

Oldham Athletic v Salford City/Burton Albion

Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby Town/Newport County

Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham Town/Swindon Town v Port Vale

Northampton Town v Notts County

Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Mum’s heartbreak after son ‘left for dead’ in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Mum’s heartbreak after son ‘left for dead’ in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mum’s heartbreak after son ‘left for dead’ in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brexit Party still set to fight Ipswich in 2019 General Election after pulling out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage announced the Brexit Party would not stand in Tory-held seats during a visit to Hartlepool. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Chart-toppers McFly to headline Newmarket Racecourses

McFly have been announced to headline the Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses in 2020. Picture: THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Coventry away trip awaits winners of FA Cup replay between Ipswich Town and Lincoln

Ipswich Town would have back-to-back trips to St Andrew's, to play against Coventry City, if they progress in the FA Cup. Photo: PA

Former Poundland to be turned into new 24-hour gym if plans accepted

The old Poundland in Stowmarket could be turned into a new 24-hour gym if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PUREGYM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists