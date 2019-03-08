Coventry away trip awaits winners of FA Cup replay between Ipswich Town and Lincoln
PUBLISHED: 19:38 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:01 11 November 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Ipswich Town will face Coventry City away in the FA Cup second round if they are able to win their replay at Lincoln City next Wednesday.
The Blues, entering the competition at the first round stage for the first time since 1956, came from behind to draw 1-1 against the Imps at Portman Road on Saturday after Paul Lambert made 10 changes to his starting XI.
Coventry are currently sixth in the League One table, seven points behind table-topping Town. Mark Robins' side won 2-0 at Colchester United on Saturday to book their place in the next round.
The Sky Blues are playing their home games at Birmingham City's home of St Andrew's this season after being forced to leave the Ricoh Arena.
Second round ties are scheduled for the weekend of November 30/31, with Birmingham scheduled to host Millwall on that Saturday.
Should Ipswich beat Lincoln it would mean facing Coventry away two weekends in a row given their league trip to St Andrew's is scheduled for December 7.
Meanwhile, Essex side Maldon & Tiptree, managed by former Ipswich defender Wayne Brown, will be facing another League Two team after their 2-1 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday. They were handed a home draw against either Grimsby Town or Newport County.
FA Cup second round draw
Blackpool v Maidstone United
Harrogate Town/Portsmouth v Altrincham
Shrewsbury Town/Bradford City v Mansfield Town
Coventry City v Ipswich Town/Lincoln City
Kingstonian v AFC Fylde
Tranmere Rovers/Wycombe Wanderers v Chichester City
Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United
Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil Town/Hartlepool United
Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra
Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United
Solihull Moors v Rotherham United
Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster Rovers
Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United
Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic
Oldham Athletic v Salford City/Burton Albion
Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby Town/Newport County
Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town
Cheltenham Town/Swindon Town v Port Vale
Northampton Town v Notts County
Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle