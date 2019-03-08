Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Town's Jack Lankester: Striker admits spell in non-league proved 'huge for me'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 27 May 2019

Jack Lankester, a spell in non-league did him no harm. Picture Pagepix

Jack Lankester, a spell in non-league did him no harm. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town starlet Jack Lankester has enjoyed quite a footballing journey so far.

Jack Lankester celebrates his first-ever goal for the Blues. Photo: Steve WallerJack Lankester celebrates his first-ever goal for the Blues. Photo: Steve Waller

The Ipswich Town striker, 19, who recently signed a new contract until 2021, had a fairytale last season with the Blues, that saw him make his Football League debut and score his first-ever senior goal for Town.

Along the way there have been many positive role models.

But he cites a spell in non-league, alongside friend and team-mate Brett MGavin, when the two Bury boys turned out for their Bostik North local club, Bury Town for a spell two seasons ago, as playing a big part in his development.

Asked when he felt things really started to click for him on his academy journey, the teenager thinks.

Jack Lankester scores for Ipswich in the FA Youth Cup against Dagenham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJack Lankester scores for Ipswich in the FA Youth Cup against Dagenham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Probably towards the middle/end of the season before last, when the Youth Cup run started," he replies.

"We beat Everton and then Dagenham - I scored two against Dagenham - and from there my confidence was up.

"I was then starting for the 23s and scoring for the 23s."

Ipswich Town player, Jack Lankester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIpswich Town player, Jack Lankester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Then there was a loan spell at home town club Bury Town in step four of the non-league pyramid.

"That was huge for me," he says.

"Ipswich called me and Brett (McGavin) in and said 'we want you to go and play men's football'.

"We threw ourselves into it and tried to make the most of the opportunity.

"Non-league was so different. I remember the first time someone passed me the ball I went to control it and the ball bobbled over my foot and out of play. Everyone was like 'whey!'

"The physical side of it helped me. People were clamping you straight away. You pick up ways of using your body and dealing with that side of things.

"It does make a difference when you are playing for something. When you are playing youth football there's not the same competitiveness.

"In non-league peoples' jobs are on the line. If they don't win it's like 'woah'. I like that part of it."

THE FULL Jack Lankester interview will appear on this website tomorrow morning.

THE NEW issue of Kings of Anglia magazine is out soon. Big interviews with Teddy Bishop and Luciano Civelli... Pre-order here + back issues.

