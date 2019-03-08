E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking

Robins it is! - Witches' play-off final opponents are known - and final dates

PUBLISHED: 20:35 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:36 10 October 2019

Danny King and Jake Allen join mechanics to celebrate Richard Lawson and James Sarjeant's 4-2 in heat 14, that secured the Witches qualification to the final of the play-offs. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Danny King and Jake Allen join mechanics to celebrate Richard Lawson and James Sarjeant's 4-2 in heat 14, that secured the Witches qualification to the final of the play-offs. Picture: Steve Gardiner

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches will race Swindon Robins in the Premiership final over two legs next week.

The Wiltshire side easily overcame Wolverhampton Wolves at Blunsdon tonight, winning on aggregate.

It means Ipswich will race Swindon at Foxhall Heath on Monday night, 7.30pm, with the return at Swindon next Thursday night, again 7.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

It's almost two weeks since the Witches booked their final place playoff after defeating Poole in the second leg of a thrilling meeting at Foxhall.

And while the Pirates finished two points clear at the top of the Premiership table over second-placed Swindon, the Robins are a very strong outfit.

Led by Grand Prix star Jason Doyle and ace Aussie Troy Batchelor, they have the most potent top five in the country.

However, the Witches have enjoyed a fantastic 2019 and time and time again have confounded the odds.

It will be all to race for next week to crown the Premiership speedway champions of Great Britain - Swindon or Ipswich.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Police had appealed for help in tracing missing man, Adrian Mayes, from Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Robins it is! – Witches’ play-off final opponents are known – and final dates

Danny King and Jake Allen join mechanics to celebrate Richard Lawson and James Sarjeant's 4-2 in heat 14, that secured the Witches qualification to the final of the play-offs. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Superman, Wonder Woman, The Incredible Hulk... Who’s your favourite superhero?

Batman Begins actor Ruben Halse at Ster Century Cinema, Norwich, in 2005 Picture: MATTHEW USHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists