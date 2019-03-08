Breaking

Robins it is! - Witches' play-off final opponents are known - and final dates

Danny King and Jake Allen join mechanics to celebrate Richard Lawson and James Sarjeant's 4-2 in heat 14, that secured the Witches qualification to the final of the play-offs. Picture: Steve Gardiner © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches will race Swindon Robins in the Premiership final over two legs next week.

The Wiltshire side easily overcame Wolverhampton Wolves at Blunsdon tonight, winning on aggregate.

It means Ipswich will race Swindon at Foxhall Heath on Monday night, 7.30pm, with the return at Swindon next Thursday night, again 7.30pm.

It's almost two weeks since the Witches booked their final place playoff after defeating Poole in the second leg of a thrilling meeting at Foxhall.

And while the Pirates finished two points clear at the top of the Premiership table over second-placed Swindon, the Robins are a very strong outfit.

Led by Grand Prix star Jason Doyle and ace Aussie Troy Batchelor, they have the most potent top five in the country.

However, the Witches have enjoyed a fantastic 2019 and time and time again have confounded the odds.

It will be all to race for next week to crown the Premiership speedway champions of Great Britain - Swindon or Ipswich.