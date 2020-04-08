Major boost for Lankester as Ipswich Town youngster is given all-clear after long-term back injury

Jack Lankester has been given the all-clear to return to first-team training. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Jack Lankester has received a major boost in his bid to return to action after being given the all clear to resume full training with the Ipswich Town squad.

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester shared a picture from his hospital bed after surgery in the summer. Picture: JACK LANKESTER/TWITTER Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester shared a picture from his hospital bed after surgery in the summer. Picture: JACK LANKESTER/TWITTER

The youngster, who burst onto the scene last season, hasn’t played a competitive game since the loss at Blackburn in January 2019, with a stress fracture in his back discovered soon after.

That injury ruled him out for the remainder of his promising debut campaign and, after he returned during pre-season in Germany last summer, a second fracture was discovered and he underwent surgery, which has kept him sidelined since.

However, nearly 15 months on from the initial injury, he has now been given the green light to return to first-team training by specialists following a scan conducted in London prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

Paul Lambert watches on with Jack Lankester and Idris El Mizouni as Town U23s beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert watches on with Jack Lankester and Idris El Mizouni as Town U23s beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lankester will have to wait to get back out on the grass with his team-mates, though, with football currently suspended due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Blues were originally due to return to Playford Road next week but that date has been pushed back until the end of April, when it could very well be delayed further.

The Ipswich players are undertaking home fitness plans, designed by the club’s medical staff, with injured players supplied with all the equipment and guidance they need to recover.

Lankester has always been optimistic of playing again during the 2019/20 campaign and, following the news of his scan, he has a good chance of achieving his goal, if and when the campaign is safe to be resumed.