How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 November 2018

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town teenager Jack Lankester has revealed how living with captain Luke Chambers has helped smooth his transition into the Blues first-team.

Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Lankester’s progress was rewarded with a professional contract by former boss Paul Hurst in the summer and the youngster has been on the bench in each of the Blues’ last five games, making two highly encouraging substitute appearances against QPR and Millwall.

The 18-year-old is one of five young Ipswich players (along with Flynn Downes, Ross Marshall, Corrie Ndaba and Brett McGavin) who live with captain Chambers in an annex of his family home, with Lankester grateful for all the support the skipper and the club’s senior players have given him.

“To be honest I thought it would be a lot harder going from the younger football to the first-team dressing room but the senior guys are all so good to me,” Lankester said.

MORE: ‘The chance to join another great football club was one I couldn’t miss’ - Walker on move to Ipswich

“I travelled to Swansea, which was a two-night trip, and I just felt right at home. I live with Chambo (Luke Chambers) in digs too and that’s great as well.

“Chambo’s wife and family are really good to us all and we often sit round the table together and have a meal. Skusey (Cole Skuse) comes round a fair bit as well and those sort of things make it a good place to be and make things seem more natural at the club.

“I get on really well with Freddie Sears too. We’re both into our golf so we chat a lot about that and he’s another senior guy that can help with little bits of advice.”

MORE: Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

He then played again at Millwall. Picture PagepixHe then played again at Millwall. Picture Pagepix

Lankester’s professional deal came on the back of an impressive run of scoring for the Blues’ youth sides at the end of last season, during which he also spent time on loan at his hometown club, Bury Town.

That form has continued in the Under 23s this season, with Lankester creating the young Blues’ first goal in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff at Portman Road.

“It’s been a solid start for me personally and signing a new deal a few months ago felt very good,” Lankester continued, in an interview published in the Blues’ matchday progreamme.

MORE: ‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Jack Lankester celebrates after forcing the first goal for Ipswich Town's Under 23s against Cardiff on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLSJack Lankester celebrates after forcing the first goal for Ipswich Town's Under 23s against Cardiff on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

“I think back to the game against West Ham (in July) and getting on the pitch against a Premier League side was an unbelievable experience.

“I know the fans like to give the youth lads a chance here and I really fell that when I’m involved.

“I had a run of games where I scored quite a few goals for the U18s and then the U23s and I think that gave me a lot of confidence coming into this season.

“I had the benefit of a loan spell (at Bury Town) too. That helped me progress physically and in terms of understanding the men’s game.”

