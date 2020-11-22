E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It was great to celebrate with him’ - Lankester on sharing dramatic winner with childhood friend McGavin

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 November 2020

Jack Lankester jumping for joy after his late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jack Lankester jumping for joy after his late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jack Lankester was disappointed he wasn’t able to celebrate his dramatic winning goal in front of a packed North Stand, but he did at least get to share the moment with one of his closest childhood friends.

Jack Lankester is congratulated by Alan Judge and Keanan Bennetts after scoring Towns late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJack Lankester is congratulated by Alan Judge and Keanan Bennetts after scoring Towns late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The forward was in the right place at the right time to head home Town’s winner in the seventh minute of injury time, as Paul Lambert’s men came from behind to secure three points from their clash with Shrewsbury.

It was a big moment for the academy product, with his third Ipswich goal securing what could prove to be a vital victory on a day his side were far from their best, but it’s hard not to feel there was something missing.

“I think the celebration would have been crazy if there had been 20,000 people here,” Lankester said.

“But a win’s what we wanted and we’ll take that forward.

Shrewsbury Town keeper Harry Burgoyne cant believe it after Jack Lankester had scored a late winner for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comShrewsbury Town keeper Harry Burgoyne cant believe it after Jack Lankester had scored a late winner for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE: Stu says - Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home win against Shrewsbury

“It’s very important with a big week ahead of us so it was important to get off to a good start,” he continued.

“We kept going right to the end and the pressure eventually told in the end. We know how we play and we know we can create chances so we always thought it could come.

You may also want to watch:

“I was in the right place at the right time and if you do that you’re sometimes going to get those rebounds and chances, so I was delighted to get the goal.

Brett McGavin celebrates after Jack Lankester had scored the Ipswich winner, in the 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comBrett McGavin celebrates after Jack Lankester had scored the Ipswich winner, in the 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“It’s hard to break teams down when they sit behind the ball but we just have to keep going.”

Lankester entered the game in the 22nd minute after Jon Nolan suffered a groin injury, seeing him team up with one of his closest friends in the Ipswich Town midfield.

“Brett and I have been friends since we were little boys so it was great to be out there to celebrate that winning goal with him,” Lankester said.

MORE: Sunday Snap - Sinful stats, mistaken identity and Norwood mastering the dark arts

“We’re living together at the moment near the training ground so it’s a lot of fun to be out there with him.

“Our families are close, we’re in the same friendship group from school (King Edward VI in Bury St Edmunds) and we spend every minute of every day together so it’s nice to be out on the field as well.

“He’s a brilliant player. He’s comfortable on the ball, has a great range of passing and he’s never looked out of place in our team.

“He’s similar to Andre (Dozzell) in the way he’s technical and passes the ball and I think Brett learns a lot off Andre in training.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three arrested during anti-lockdown protest in Ipswich

Protesters in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: CHARLEY SHILLABEER

Covid winter plan set to be revealed - including relaxing rules for Christmas

The three-tier system is set to be reintroduced in England after the coronavirus lockdown ends on December 2 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It was great to celebrate with him’ - Lankester on sharing dramatic winner with childhood friend McGavin

Jack Lankester jumping for joy after his late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Warning over rat infestations in Suffolk this winter

Warnings have been issued as rats and mice head inside over the winter Picture: TERRY HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Firefighters called after man falls asleep while cooking

Firefighters in Essex were called to a flat fire Picture: ARCHANT