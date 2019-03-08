E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking

Lankester sidelined until 2020 as he prepares for surgery on second stress fracture in back

PUBLISHED: 17:27 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 09 August 2019

Jack Lankester is set for a second surgery on a back injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jack Lankester is set for a second surgery on a back injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Jack Lankester is set for another five months on the sidelines as he prepares for a second surgery on his back.

The teenager hasn't played since January due to a stress fracture in his back and, after returning during pre-season, suffered a second stress fracture during the pre-season game against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He's now set for surgery which will keep him out until the start of 2020.

MORE: 'I can imagine the buzz if we beat Sunderland... it will send out a message' - Skuse excited for home opener

"Jack had a stress fracture in January. After a period of six months rehabilitation and further scans, he was cleared by a specialist to return to pre-season training," Town physio Matt Byard told the club website.

You may also want to watch:

"Unfortunately Jack suffered a subsequent stress fracture against Fortuna. It's a completely new injury.

"Having spoken to leading consultants in the UK and the US, they have advised us that a minimally invasive procedure will help his fracture to heal.

MORE: 'You're delusional if you think they are ready made players' - Lambert on his desire to strengthen squad

"This is specialist approach to the treatment of a stress fracture and he will have surgery next week. He will then have a focused rehabilitation period over the coming months.

"He will have a scan after five months and from there we will have a much clearer idea of when he can return to training."

Lankester took to Twitter after news of his injury was announced: "Gutted is an understatement," he wrote.

"However I will be using this time to get stronger and prepare myself for a big return. "Thank you to everyone for all the messages and I'll see you back on the pitch soon."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man killed in lorry accident on busy road was hitchhiking, inquest told

The accident happened on the A143 at Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New trains won’t come to all East Anglia’s rural services until next year

The first new Stadler Flirt train has entered service on the line between Lowestoft and Norwich - but they won't appear everywhere until early next year. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Teenage girl who died after being pulled from water at Clacton pier is named by police

Three helicopters on the scene of an incident in Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

‘Serious’ crash closes road

Suffolk police and the ambulance service are on the scene of a serious crash near Borley Green, outside of Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council’s former HQ which ‘made affordable housing unviable’

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists