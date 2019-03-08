Lankester sidelined until 2020 as he prepares for surgery on second stress fracture in back
PUBLISHED: 17:27 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 09 August 2019
Jack Lankester is set for another five months on the sidelines as he prepares for a second surgery on his back.
The teenager hasn't played since January due to a stress fracture in his back and, after returning during pre-season, suffered a second stress fracture during the pre-season game against Fortuna Dusseldorf.
He's now set for surgery which will keep him out until the start of 2020.
"Jack had a stress fracture in January. After a period of six months rehabilitation and further scans, he was cleared by a specialist to return to pre-season training," Town physio Matt Byard told the club website.
"Unfortunately Jack suffered a subsequent stress fracture against Fortuna. It's a completely new injury.
"Having spoken to leading consultants in the UK and the US, they have advised us that a minimally invasive procedure will help his fracture to heal.
"This is specialist approach to the treatment of a stress fracture and he will have surgery next week. He will then have a focused rehabilitation period over the coming months.
"He will have a scan after five months and from there we will have a much clearer idea of when he can return to training."
Lankester took to Twitter after news of his injury was announced: "Gutted is an understatement," he wrote.
"However I will be using this time to get stronger and prepare myself for a big return. "Thank you to everyone for all the messages and I'll see you back on the pitch soon."