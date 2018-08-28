Lankester out for extended spell with stress fracture in his back

Jack Lankester is out with a back injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Jack Lankester is set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to his ongoing back injury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lankester has a stress fracture in his back. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Lankester has a stress fracture in his back. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The teenager hasn’t featured for the Blues since the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn on January 19.

It was originally hoped he would return in ‘two or three weeks’ but the teenager is set to be sidelined for a little longer after manager Paul Lambert confirmed he has a stress fracture in his back.

“He’s got a little stress fracture in his back so he’s going to be out for a little while,” he said.

MORE: ‘Saturday is our cut-off’ - Lambert hopeful over Chambers and Collins fitness ahead of Norwich clash

“But he’s growing and his body’s developing so he’ll be better for it.

“He’ll be ready to come back when he’s ready but he’s a very talented young footballer.”

Lankester burst onto the scene earlier this season, after only signing his first professional contract in the summer.

In total he’s made 11 Ipswich appearances, scoring once.