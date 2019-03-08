E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'They'll be tough to break down, but I'm sure we'll have enough quality' - Jackson on Shrewsbury visit

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 August 2019

Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the late winner against AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson knows Shrewsbury Town could be a tough nut to crack at Portman Road this afternoon, but believes the team 'has enough quality to get the three points'.

The Blues are top of the League One table following a five-game unbeaten start, but the recent 2-1 comeback home victory against AFC Wimbledon was a test of patience - both goals coming in the latter stages.

Shrewsbury may well prove to be just as stubborn on Suffolk soil given Sam Ricketts' men have kept three clean sheets already this season.

"I think they will be a good physical side who are tough to break down, like we saw with Wimbledon," said Jackson, who has bagged three goals in the last two games.

"We've got a big target on our back because we're Ipswich Town and we've been relegated from the Championship. Teams coming to Portman Road and seeing the surroundings here is going to give them an extra 10%, which makes it harder for us, but we need to keep our performance levels up and keep our work rate up.

"The late winner against Wimbledon felt good at the time but maybe didn't feel quite so good leading up to it. The most important thing is getting the win regardless of whether it comes in the first or 91st minute.

"I'm sure we'll have enough quality, both in the side and on the bench, to get the three points we need."

Jackson admits he is enjoying playing up front alongside James Norwood in a 4-4-2 formation.

"Playing in a system that suits me and plays to my strengths is refreshing and enjoyable," he said.

"With my pace and getting in behind, the system we're playing helps us a little more because we can get forward quicker with more bodies.

"We've had a lot of attacking players on the pitch at the same time, a lot more than we were able to do last season.

"That helps me and it helps the team most importantly."

He added: "For a long time last season not a lot of people here were enjoying their football because you never enjoy losing. We've got a few wins now early doors and we've had a good start now to go top of the league.

"There's a lot more to come from us and we haven't found or best performance levels yet. We have a lot of players who are half fit and our squad is so strong with loads of players on the bench who are looking to get game time.

"We'll just get better and better as the season goes on."

