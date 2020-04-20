Striker Jackson’s message for Town fans during coronavirus lockdown

Kayden Jackson is Ipswich Town's joint-leading scorer this season with 11 goals.

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has revealed how boss Paul Lambert is staying in touch with his players during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson, Town’s joint-leading scorer with 11 goals so far this season - a mark he shares with James Norwood – said he is trying to stay positive and active during the shutdown, speaking to BBC Suffolk.

As it stands, Town’s players aren’t allowed to return to training until May 16 - although that’s subject to change, dependent on Government advice and lockdown restrictions.

Of Lambert - who spoke recently about the importance of monitoring players’ mental health during the break – Jackson explained he’d been staying in touch online.

“The gaffer got a small group together the other day just to keep in touch and just see how we all are,” he said. “It is good to see the faces, I think it’s been about four weeks now since all this been going on and football has been stopped, so it’s nice to catch up with a few players.

“Also we’ve got a few workout programmes, not that the club are doing, but a gym in Ipswich (Greshams) has kindly given us all spin bikes so we’ll have regular spin classes on a Saturday morning that a few of the lads get involved with, so it’s good to stay in touch and have a laugh every now and again with them. I’m finding that’s helping me as well.”

He added: “You don’t realise it’s such a big part of your life until times like this when it’s taken away from you. It’s good just to see the lads and have a bit of banter with them.

“I think it helps raise everyone’s spirits when you’re having a laugh and taking the micky out of each other. It just makes you realise how much you take it for granted.”

Of the uncertainty about when or if the season will start again - with June 6 said to be a target to commence behind-closed doors games, and the EFL planning to complete the campaign in 56 days – Jackson said he couldn’t wait to get back to playing.

“At the minute it’s just the not knowing, not only is it affecting ourselves as footballers but it’s affecting everyone that wants to get back to work and is missing day to day life,” he said.

“We’ve been told provisional dates which keep being set back. It’s just a case of just holding on and hopefully everyone follows the guidelines which have been set out by the Government for obvious reasons and I think the better that everyone does follow the guidelines the sooner we’ll be back. Hopefully that won’t be too long in the distant future.”

Asked for a message for Town fans, Jackson added: “I just urge them all to just stay in and stay healthy and stay active. We touched before on sitting around on the couch dwelling and not really doing anything productive, it can be damaging not only for your physical health but for your mental health as well.

“Just stay positive and we’ll see you all at Portman Road very shortly I’m sure.”