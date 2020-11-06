‘Bournemouth interest was flattering’ – Jackson on contract talks and his Ipswich Town future

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson says summer interest from Bournemouth was 'flattering'. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson admits that summer interest from Championship club Bournemouth was ‘flattering’ and says that discussions over a new contract have gone quiet.

The Blues rejected two offers from the Cherries, reportedly as high as £2m, back in early September.

Jackson, who was also linked to Championship clubs Coventry and Birmingham, is set to be out of contract at Portman Road at the end of this campaign, though the club does have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

“It’s flattering when you get interest from the league above, especially a team that have just come down from the Premier League,” said the 26-year-old, who has only just returned to action following a groin injury and subsequent period of isolation due to a positive Covid-19 test.

“That’s part and parcel of being a footballer. You get interest, have bids come in and stuff like that. At the end of the day if it doesn’t suit all parties then it’s a non starter really. You can’t get too carried away by things like that until all parties agree.

“Ultimately Ipswich chose to turn the offers down, I’m here as an Ipswich player and I’m looking to do my best in an Ipswich shirt going forward. We’ll see where that takes me.”

Asked if he held any talks at all with Bournemouth, Jackson said: “No. As a footballer a lot is reported, but until the club you are at is happy to let you go it doesn’t come into thought for you. At that time I was doing my rehab and just concentrating on getting back playing. It’s been a frustrating nine months not playing, so the most important thing for me is to get back playing and get back sharp and contribute.”

On his contract situation, the front man said: “In truth I’ve had to no contact. I spoke to my agent in the summer and he was of the impression that the best thing for me is just to concentrate on my rehab, get back match fit, get back to playing games and then things will happen – be that here or elsewhere.

“The main thing, as I’ve said before, is that I’m an Ipswich player and I’m looking to get my match sharpness back and hopefully help the team.”

Jackson, who scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in League One last season, added: “The way I finished last season, I felt like I was playing well. I was heavily involved, be it scoring goals, creating goals, assisting, just working hard and being a pest for defenders. I felt like I was doing well and had a good bit of momentum. Obviously I was playing consistently.

“Looking back on it I was disappointed not to get more goals. I think perhaps I should have got more. I was happy to contribute as much as I did in terms of both goals and assists, but you want to improve every season.

“First and foremost I’m working to get that match sharpness back. I just want to play as many games as possible and take it from there.”