‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has been asked about his contract situation and interest from newly-promoted Coventry City in a club interview.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the 26-year-old – who scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in League One last season – has been locked in talks with the Blues about an extended deal for months, rejecting an offer for new improved terms recently.

League One champions Coventry are understood to have shown interest in the front man, who now enters the third and final year of his Portman Road deal (though the Blues will hold the option of extending that by a further 12 months).

“Whatever is going on is separate to anything,” said Jackson, speaking in a video interview for the club website. “I don’t really deal too much on that side. It’s all down to the agent.

“At the end of the day I’m an Ipswich player and I’ve got to contract here potentially for another two years, so for me it’s all about concentrating on the football and the season ahead.

“Last season was a massive disappointment for all of us. I’m just looking to improve on what I did and hopefully we can get the end result that we wanted last season.”

It’s understood that Town see Jackson very much as a key part of their plans going forwards and are keen to reach an agreement over a new contract.

League One clubs are set to vote on the introduction of a salary cap tomorrow, with there are a strong chance that a two thirds majority threshold will be met.

All contracts signed before a cap’s introduction will be treated as the league’s average – £1,300 a week – in order to give clubs a period of time to adjust. However, contracts signed after the cap’s introduction will be treated at their full value.