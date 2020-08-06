E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest

PUBLISHED: 11:34 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 06 August 2020

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has been asked about his contract situation and interest from newly-promoted Coventry City in a club interview.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the 26-year-old – who scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in League One last season – has been locked in talks with the Blues about an extended deal for months, rejecting an offer for new improved terms recently.

League One champions Coventry are understood to have shown interest in the front man, who now enters the third and final year of his Portman Road deal (though the Blues will hold the option of extending that by a further 12 months).

“Whatever is going on is separate to anything,” said Jackson, speaking in a video interview for the club website. “I don’t really deal too much on that side. It’s all down to the agent.

“At the end of the day I’m an Ipswich player and I’ve got to contract here potentially for another two years, so for me it’s all about concentrating on the football and the season ahead.

“Last season was a massive disappointment for all of us. I’m just looking to improve on what I did and hopefully we can get the end result that we wanted last season.”

It’s understood that Town see Jackson very much as a key part of their plans going forwards and are keen to reach an agreement over a new contract.

League One clubs are set to vote on the introduction of a salary cap tomorrow, with there are a strong chance that a two thirds majority threshold will be met.

All contracts signed before a cap’s introduction will be treated as the league’s average – £1,300 a week – in order to give clubs a period of time to adjust. However, contracts signed after the cap’s introduction will be treated at their full value.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Significant’ number of jobs under threat at New Wolsey Theatre

Jobs may be lost at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out its income Picture: CARL LAMB

‘Three strike’ burglar used stolen card eight times on day of break-in

David Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Missing boy, 16, returns home

Police have thank the public for their help as Jamie Stevens was found safe (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Defiant message from New Wolsey bosses as Ipswich theatre cancels Panto

The New wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has been forced to cancel its pantomime and autumn season - but work is continuing on developing the new Theatre Square. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER