Jackson believes his attributes can work anywhere across a front three

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson believes he has the attributes to play one of the wide forward roles.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists playing in a front two, largely alongside James Norwood, last season.

But having been sidelined for the opening two months of this campaign through a combination of injury and illness, it remains to be seen where he’ll fit into Paul Lambert’s new 4-3-3 system.

His one start and two sub outings have come as the central striker so far, but there is stiff competition for that slot from Oli Hawkins and the fit-again Norwood.

Asked if he feels he is suited to the central striker role, Jackson said: “We probably played a more direct game last season and I was one of two strikers, which suited me, but I’m happy to adapt.

“I think I showed on at least a couple of occasions at Sunderland that I can deal with balls played into my chest. If the balls are good enough from the lads I’m happy enough.

“But I’m also happy to adapt and play anywhere the gaffer asks me to play. If we get the football right I’m sure any one of the three attacking positions would be good for me. I’m sure I have the attributes to do well playing wide.

“My movement up there could help the team and create space for the midfielders, who have been among the goals this season.

“I’m not a player who likes to stand still; I like to be moving, whether that be running to get on the ball or moving defenders out of the way for others.

“When I’m fully fit, I like to think I can keep going and going at high speed. That’s quite rare in the game and defenders don’t enjoy playing against that type of player, whether I’m running in behind for the ball or I’m running directly at them. I like to be in their faces and make the game as hard as possible for them.”

With Town now preparing for three successive home games against Shrewsbury, Hull and Charlton, Jackson continued: “Our football has been better this season in terms of keeping possession and I’m sure the longer we play like this the better we will become at it.

“The next thing we need to work on is perhaps going forward with more of a goal threat and creating chances, because we have kept the ball well at the back.”