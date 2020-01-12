'We need to do the talking with our feet' - Jackson says Town need to kick on after Accrington win

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson hopes the team can now kick on following their best win of the season.

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal.

The Blues ended a 12-game winless streak in style by sweeping aside Accrington Stanley 4-1 at Portman Road yesterday, Jackson, James Norwood, Alan Judge and Will Keane all on the scoresheet.

It's a result that lifts Paul Lambert's men back up to third in the League One table ahead of tomorrow night's game at fifth-place Oxford United.

"We needed to get back to winning ways," said the 25-year-old, who dedicated his goal to recently born son Arlo. "To put in a performance like that and have a scoreline like that is what we've been working hard for. Thankfully everything came together.

Kayden Jackson blowing kisses after his early goal.

"We've not created a lot and not had a lot of chances in the last few weeks. We've not given the fans a lot to cheer about to be fair, so today I'm glad we were able to do that.

"There have been a few times this season where we've been wasteful as a team, myself included, where we've got into good positions and not chosen the right ball or pass. Today we were more clinical."

He continued: "It's not time for us to talk, it's time for us to go out there and show what we can do. We need to do the talking with our feet. Hopefully we can keep going.

"When you go through a run like we did you need to work on a way you want to play. We showed today we can get bodies forwards, whether that be from centre-half, the number 10 position or wing-back. Just as importantly we were strong at the back. I think it was a strong performance all around.

Kayden Jackson just fails to get to the ball as Accrington Stanley kept Josef Bursik gathers.

"It's probably the best win of the season because we've got out the losing run. We're hoping to put that behind us now and kick on from here.

"Momentum is massive. We took a bit of that from Wycombe, where we played well without getting the win. Even at Exeter, which was disappointing, we probably did enough to win the game. It was just a case of staying positive.

"We can't have five or six playing well and the rest not. All 11, even the subs that get on, everyone needs to be at the top of their game."

On the trip to Oxford, he said: "It will be a tough game, but we'll go there with confidence. We'll always back ourselves. We've got the personnel and when we put it together like we did today then we can hurt anyone."