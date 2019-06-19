Ipswich Witches v King's Lynn Stars.... Team news ahead of speedway's big clash

Aaron Summers, Robert Lambert and (R) Krystian Pieszczek heading into the first turn in the re-run of heat six. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ipswich Witches v King's Lynn Stars preview

Chris Harris getting the bumps off his Witches team-mates after his paid maximum and last-heat win for the Witches against Lynn. Photo: PHIL HILTON Chris Harris getting the bumps off his Witches team-mates after his paid maximum and last-heat win for the Witches against Lynn. Photo: PHIL HILTON

WHEN AND WHERE…

The 'Tru Plant' Ipswich Witches host the King's Lynn Stars at Foxhall Stadium on Thursday night in a Premiership clash that starts at 7.30pm.

THE TEAMS…

IPSWICH: 1. Richard Lawson 7.32 2. Edward Kennett 5.57 3. Chris Harris 7.08 4. Krystian Pieszczek 5.92 5. Danny King 6.51 © 6. Kyle Howarth (g) 5.35 7. Cameron Heeps 5.26. Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

KING'S LYNN: 1. Robert Lambert 8.74 © 2. Michael Palm Toft 5.65 3. Ty Proctor 6.29 4. Thomas Jorgensen 5.98 5. Craig Cook 7.19 6. Lewis Kerr 4.81 7. Simon Lambert 3.00. Team Manager: Peter Schroeck

REFEREE: B. Horley

Thomas Jorgensen and (right) Krystian Pieszczek fly out of the gate in heat nine at Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT Thomas Jorgensen and (right) Krystian Pieszczek fly out of the gate in heat nine at Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT

PREMIERSHIP TABLE

Team Meetings Points

Belle Vue 11 23

Ipswich 8 19

Poole 8 15

Peterborough 10 14

Swindon 7 11

Wolverhampton 8 10

King's Lynn 8 7

WHAT'S THE STORY?

The 'Tru Plant' Witches host local rivals King's Lynn on Thursday in the third local derby of the season at Foxhall. Ipswich have come out victorious on both occasions on home shale, one a resounding victory and the other a tight contest in which the away side took a consolation point from. The two sides met on Monday at the Adrian Flux Arena in a tense East Anglian derby that went all the way to a last-heat decider and ended in a 45-45 draw. That result consolidated Ipswich's position, second in the Premiership table going into this meeting.

Edward Kennett makes his home debut on Thursday. The new signing scored four points at the Adrian Flux Arena that included one race win. Jake Allen is absent as he continues to recover from his shoulder injury and Wolves' Kyle Howarth guests in his place at reserve. Chris Harris will be looking to continue his fine form this week after he recorded a five-ride paid maximum at King's Lynn on Monday whilst Cameron Heeps could once again be in for a busy night after he scored a stunning 17+1 from reserve in Monday's draw. Ritchie Hawkins is keen for his side to continue their good form in front of the home fans and build on Monday's result and the meeting provides another chance to claim the bragging rights over their local rivals.

FROM THE MANAGER…

'Tru Plant' Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins looks ahead to Thursday's clash…

"King's Lynn can come to our place and do a job. They have already been here two times this season and they have got better each time. With the top two they have they can both score a lot around Ipswich and we will have to be focused and on top form again, it is vital to get those three points.

"It has been a while since Kyle rode at reserve so really you would have to say he is a very strong reserve. To get him as a guest is very strong on paper and I am sure he will do very well on Thursday.

"I think every fan that was there on Monday went away super happy with our team and about the team they have to support this season. We hope we have a big crowd on Thursday because these boys deserve it, they are doing everything asked of them. I am sure everyone will get behind them and the fans were terrific on Monday. It was nice to send them home on a high because our support away from home is always good."

THE STARS…

King's Lynn have not started the season as they would have wished and currently sit bottom of the Premiership. Last year's runners-up have raced six meetings away from home picking up a point at Foxhall on their last visit and two points at Peterborough, but they are yet to taste victory on their travels. The Stars dropped points at home on Monday to the Witches and they will be desperate to recoup those lost points at Foxhall. The visitors were thrashed in Suffolk on their first visit but improved dramatically in their second visit and they will be hoping it is third time lucky on Thursday.

Robert Lambert leads the Stars and he currently sits eleventh in the Grand Prix series having competed in all three rounds so far. The away side will be without track expert Erik Riss who is out injured with King's Lynn having redeclared their line-up in recent weeks. They have brought in Great Britain World Cup squad member Craig Cook who also goes well at Foxhall. Simon Lambert has replaced Kasper Andersen at reserve in the other change since they last came to Foxhall.

AROUND THE TRACKS…

In the Premiership, Swindon thrashed Belle Vue 55-35 at the Abbey whilst Poole beat Wolverhampton 51-39 at Wimborne Road. King's Lynn drew 45-45 with Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena.