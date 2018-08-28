‘I’m fit, sharp and ready to get out there’ - Ipswich Town complete loan signing of Villa defender Bree

Ipswich Town have completed the loan signing of Aston Villa right-back James Bree.

The 21-year-old moves on loan to Portman Road until the end of the season, taking Ipswich’s tally of loan players to six.

“It’s a great opportunity for me getting out on loan to a big club like this,” the 21-year-old told the cl;ub website.

“I’ve been involved with Villa a bit this season but not as much as I would have liked so I really want to be playing regular first-team football. Hopefully I can get that here and get back to the level I want to be at.

“There are some really good lads here and from the performances I’ve seen I know that there is quality in this team – hopefully we can show that to stay up.

“It’s only been two weeks since I last played a proper game too. I’m feeling fit and sharp and I’m ready to get back out there.”

Bree has made 11 appearances for Villa this season, six coming in starts, but has found himself firmly behind Scotland international Alan Hutton in the pecking order at Villa Park.

He joined Villa from Barnsley for a fee of £3million in 2017, having helped the Tykes win promotion from League One, and is contracted to the club until the summer of 2021.

He now moves to Portman Road, where he fills a right-back hole identified by Ipswich boss Paul Lambert soon after his arrival at the end of October.

Jordan Spence started at right-back in the first 12 games of Lambert’s reign before being dropped after the FA Cup defeat at Accrington, with Matthew Peninington taking over on the right side of the Town defence after switching from centre back.

It remains to be seen where Bree’s arrival leaves the on-loan Everton defender, with Everton and Ipswich understood to have held talks on Wednesday evening before ultimately deciding Pennington would remain at Portman Road.

Bree will wear the No.41 shirt at Portman Road.