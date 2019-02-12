‘Hopefully I can get some good games under my belt here then push for a first team spot up there’ - Bree sees future at Villa

James Bree has started both of his first two games at right back for IpswichTown after signing on loan from Aston Villa.

New Ipswich Town loanee James Bree says he wants to do as well as he can for Ipswich Town – and then push for a spot in the first team at Aston Villa.

James Bree in action against Norwich.

The 21-year-old, who’s started both games at right back for the Blues since making the season-long loan switch from the Midlands in January, is under contract at Villa Park till 2021.

And the talented defender, who signed for Villa from Barnsley for £3 million in January 2017, very much sees his future with Dean Smith’s squad.

He said: “It’s just about what I can do now and hopefully I can get some good games under my belt here then go back and push for a first team spot up there.”

He added: In terms of my match fitness I’m not quite 100 per cent yet. I think I’m still a little bit off it but the games for Ipswich are coming in quick succession and that will definitely help. Maybe in a couple of weeks I’ll be bang at it. There’s definitely more to come from me.”