‘Hopefully I can get some good games under my belt here then push for a first team spot up there’ - Bree sees future at Villa

12 February, 2019 - 19:00
James Bree has started both of his first two games at right back for IpswichTown after signing on loan from Aston Villa. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

James Bree has started both of his first two games at right back for IpswichTown after signing on loan from Aston Villa. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

New Ipswich Town loanee James Bree says he wants to do as well as he can for Ipswich Town – and then push for a spot in the first team at Aston Villa.

James Bree in action against Norwich. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

The 21-year-old, who’s started both games at right back for the Blues since making the season-long loan switch from the Midlands in January, is under contract at Villa Park till 2021.

And the talented defender, who signed for Villa from Barnsley for £3 million in January 2017, very much sees his future with Dean Smith’s squad.

He said: “It’s just about what I can do now and hopefully I can get some good games under my belt here then go back and push for a first team spot up there.”

He added: In terms of my match fitness I’m not quite 100 per cent yet. I think I’m still a little bit off it but the games for Ipswich are coming in quick succession and that will definitely help. Maybe in a couple of weeks I’ll be bang at it. There’s definitely more to come from me.”

