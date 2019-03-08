‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town now need to win every one of their remaining eight games to have a hope of staying in the Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Judge and James Bree at the final whistle in the defeat by Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Alan Judge and James Bree at the final whistle in the defeat by Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

That’s the view of defender James Bree, with the Blues currently 13 points adrift of Championship survival despite a run of just one defeat in seven games, with six of those being 1-1 draws.

While Aston Villa loanee Bree knows it’s a tall order for his temporary side to stay up, he is confident the Blues will bounce back at the first time of asking if they do drop into the third tier.

“What is there, eight games left?” Bree said, following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

“I think we need to probably win all of them really to be getting out of there.

James Bree in a battle with James McClean. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM James Bree in a battle with James McClean. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“But we can hold our own against anyone in the Championship, you’ve seen that over the last few games.

MORE: The Verdict: Lambert and his players have brought the fun factor back... now imagine adding wins into this mix

“It’s about turning those draws into wins.

“But if they do go down I think they will come straight back up for sure.”

Bree, who has impressed during his short spell at Portman Road, dipped out of the side at Bristol City last week in favour of homegrown right-back Josh Emmanuel, with the Villa loanee accepting he may drop to the bench as the Blues plan for next season.

“I spoke to the gaffer about it and obviously I want to play every game, but in this situation we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“Maybe it is that Josh comes in and plays some games like the other night. I was really impressed with him.

“It’s about refreshing the team at the moment and obviously we need to go out there and get the results but, then again, we need to prepare for next season as well.

MORE: Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

“I think we’ll see a bit of that.”

Bree has yet to be part of a winning side during his time in Suffolk but he feels he’s learned a lot.

“For me it’s about coming and progressing as a player because I’ve not played that many games in the past couple of seasons,” he said.

“Playing those games here in this situation, where it’s must-win every single week, is another experience in football I’ve not had before.

“I’ve seen a different side of the game.

“The lads have been class in and around the training ground and you wouldn’t think we’re in a relegation scrap at the minute. The fans have been class too.

“It’s that belief to go out there, keep playing and grind out results.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Chalobah’s progress, Toto time and the ‘non-factor’ return of former boss Keane

“It’s given me the resilience I think I’ve needed. Being at Villa I think you can take for granted sometimes with the facilities and some of the people that are there like John Terry.

“Being here is more like how it was back at Barnsley where you just get on with it and play your football.”