‘That’s a situation I’ll have to manage’ - Lambert happy to land Bree despite loan conundrum

PUBLISHED: 15:41 01 February 2019

Ipswich Town have signed right-back James Bree on loan from Aston Villa. Photo: ITFC

Paul Lambert believes new signing James Bree will ‘add competition’ in the Ipswich Town defence.

The 21-year-old arrived on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day, becoming the seventh January addition and taking the number of Ipswich loanees to six.

Only five can be used in a matchday squad, meaning one of Bree, Callum Elder, Trevoh Chalobah, Matthew Pennington, Will Keane and Collin Quaner will need to be left out.

MORE: ‘Sometimes the table can lie... I don’t think we’re a bottom three team’ - Lambert believes in his side

“That is a situation I’ll have to manage but I’m delighted to have James with us,” the Town boss told the club website.

“He did really well at Barnsley before getting his move to Villa. It took a while for him to settle in there - that’s the way it often is for young players when they get a big move like that

“He has broken into their first-team this season and done well. He knows the division well and he will add more competition at the back for us.”

MORE: ‘I would be massively interested’ – Will Keane open to idea of permanent Ipswich Town switch

