New Ipswich Town striker Norwood checks in for his 'first day at school'

James Norwood has trained with Ipswich Town for the first time today.

New Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is training with his new team-mates for the first time today.

Ipswich Town new boy James Norwood (right) scored 32 goals for promoted League Two side Tranmere Rovers last season.

The forward, signed on a free transfer at the end of his Tranmere contract, had been given extra time off due to his former club's involvement in the League Two play-offs.

The rest of the Ipswich squad began pre-season training last Monday, with Norwood meeting them at Playford Road for the first time today.

Norwood posted a video on Instagram this morning, showing him arriving at the club's training base with the caption 'first day at school'.

James Norwood is Ipswich Town's newest signing.

He arrives in time to travel to Germany with the Blues for their pre-season tour, with the squad leaving tomorrow.

Norwood's 32 goals last season saw him lead English football's scoring charts alongside Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and helped Tranmere secure promotion to League One.

Having scored the winning goal in the National League play-off final a year prior, the 28-year-old now has his sights set on a third-successive promotion.

"Ipswich is a Premier League club and I want to help them get back to that level," Norwood said after joining the Blues.

"I've looked around the stadium and it's unbelievable. Looking at the size of the crowds last season, the facilities. I just can't wait for pre-season to start now.

"I had three or four Championship clubs make offers but I spoke with Paul Lambert and he told me how he saw me fit into his team.

"It's a massive club and I have seen how the fans get behind the team and I know what that can do for a football club. It was a no-brainer for me really.

"I've come here to achieve things. I have had two promotions and Ipswich have got a good chance of going up next season and I want to be part of that."

Paul Lambert's men begin their pre-season schedule with a game against Bundesliga side Paderborn on Saturday, before taking part in the four-team Interwetten Cup in Meppen the following weekend.