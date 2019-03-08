E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I'm surprised a Championship club didn't sign him... I've no doubt he will be amongst the top scorers' - pundits back Norwood to shine

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 August 2019

James Norwood is also likely to come back into the side at Peterborough. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

James Norwood is also likely to come back into the side at Peterborough. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been backed to finish amongst League One's leading scorers this season.

James Norwood with a close range first half effort against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJames Norwood with a close range first half effort against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The front-man, signed from Tranmere this summer following a stunning 32-goal campaign, is still waiting to get off the mark at his new home but has impressed during his first two appearances.

Sam Parkin, who scored 73 goals for Swindon in three seasons in the third tier to earn a move to Portman Road in 2005, sees enough in Norwood to be convinced the 28-year-old will be amongst the division's leading lights.

MORE: Lambert's left-side puzzle, what to do with Judge and a change of focus - talking points ahead of Peterborough clash

"His old up play is very good and he gets it wide," Parkin said, speaking on Quest's EFL highlights show.

You may also want to watch:

"He and Kayden Jackson will be a threat in behind, no doubt about that, and there are some really good young players too.

"I think he can go again. League One and League Two - for me there's not a great deal of difference between the two. For the Championship you have to be that bit more athletic and you get less chances.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Norwood will be amongst the top scorers this season, I think he's that good."

James Norwood is ready for his first real crack at League One Picture: ROSS HALLSJames Norwood is ready for his first real crack at League One Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Norwood is the joker in the Ipswich Town pack... but flick a switch and the striker is all business

Dean Ashton, a striker Norwood has admitted he was a fan of during the former Norwich man's West Ham days, added: "I'm surprised a Championship side didn't take him, to be honest, considering the goals and the way he scored them for Tranmere last season.

"I think he'll fit in really well alongside Jackson."

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for tough stance on prison absconders as police hunt for missing robber

Antonio Wells has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brexit Party announces candidates for Suffolk seats in next election

Dr David Bull is standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: BREXIT PARTY

‘Faulty battery’ blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

West-end farce, dance premieres, new musicals and classic Jane Austen: Suffolk theatres unveil their autumn seasons

Philip Tomlin as Francis Henshall, with the cast of the fast-paced comedy One Man, Two Guvnors which opens the New Wolsey Theatre's autumn season. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Extra-special candy floss grapes for sale - but for a limited time only

The candy floss flavoured grapes which are for sale at Tesco at the moment. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists