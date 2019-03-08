'I'm surprised a Championship club didn't sign him... I've no doubt he will be amongst the top scorers' - pundits back Norwood to shine

James Norwood is also likely to come back into the side at Peterborough. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been backed to finish amongst League One's leading scorers this season.

James Norwood with a close range first half effort against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM James Norwood with a close range first half effort against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The front-man, signed from Tranmere this summer following a stunning 32-goal campaign, is still waiting to get off the mark at his new home but has impressed during his first two appearances.

Sam Parkin, who scored 73 goals for Swindon in three seasons in the third tier to earn a move to Portman Road in 2005, sees enough in Norwood to be convinced the 28-year-old will be amongst the division's leading lights.

"His old up play is very good and he gets it wide," Parkin said, speaking on Quest's EFL highlights show.

"He and Kayden Jackson will be a threat in behind, no doubt about that, and there are some really good young players too.

"I think he can go again. League One and League Two - for me there's not a great deal of difference between the two. For the Championship you have to be that bit more athletic and you get less chances.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Norwood will be amongst the top scorers this season, I think he's that good."

James Norwood is ready for his first real crack at League One Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood is ready for his first real crack at League One Picture: ROSS HALLS

Dean Ashton, a striker Norwood has admitted he was a fan of during the former Norwich man's West Ham days, added: "I'm surprised a Championship side didn't take him, to be honest, considering the goals and the way he scored them for Tranmere last season.

"I think he'll fit in really well alongside Jackson."