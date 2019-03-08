'I want to go for the golden boot, player-of-the-year and win the league' - Norwood bullish as new season nears

James Norwood during the Interwetten Cup in Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

James Norwood is confident he can replicate last season's stunning goal-scoring form as he makes the step up to League One with Ipswich Town.

James Norwood, who made his first Ipswich Town appearance at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood, who made his first Ipswich Town appearance at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The new Ipswich Town striker scored 32 goals to fire Tranmere to promotion last season before moving to Portman Road, where he has now set his sights on scoring the goals to take the Blues back to the Championship.

Norwood played a handful of third-tier games for Exeter a decade ago and now, having worked his way back through the non-league game, is looking to make up for lost time and make his mark.

When asked if he had any concerns about stepping up to League One, the striker replied: "No, because I hadn't played in League Two before and that went quite well.

James Norwood spoke to Andy Warren at Ipswich Town's training base in Germany Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood spoke to Andy Warren at Ipswich Town's training base in Germany Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I'm playing with better players and the way I seem to work is that the better the level the better I rise up to it.

"If I go up a level I raise my game and work harder at everything else off the pitch and work harder on the pitch and see where it takes me. I've always backed myself as a goalscorer and a good player and I've always wanted to be one of the best players in the league.

"That doesn't change, I want to be up there in the goals and go for the golden boot. I want to play every game and win player of the year. That doesn't change whatever level I'm at. I'd do that in the Premier League.

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

"If you go up a level and your mindset changes to 'can I really do this' then you're already losing."

Norwood has previously said he would be disappointed not to score 20 goals a season, whichever level he was playing at.

"Twenty goals a season works out at just two goals a month," he said.

"In one game you might score two goals then if you score the next week you're already ahead.

"Two goals a month is your target then braces and hat-tricks all add up.

"It's important I get that first goal. Last season I got two in the first game and then went on to get seven in seven and that builds you and the team with confidence.

"It can be that you're through on goal and they're already turning round and going back for kick-off because they are confident in you. That's the feeling that I want in the team if I'm playing - 'if we put the ball anywhere near him it's going in'.

"I'll work hard to find that form again and if the lads can put the ball into the box with quality and slide me through then I'll do my best to finish the chances and get three points."

The 28-year-old is also bullish about his team's chances this season, with the striker enjoying the pressure of being at a club the size of Ipswich Town.

"We're not just looking for promotion, we're looking to win the league," he said.

James Norwood is confident he will be a success at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood is confident he will be a success at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"We're looking for those 95 points. If we come second and get promoted then great, but you want that medal round your neck at Portman Road, celebrating with 30,000 people.

"That's the dream and that's exactly what we're going for.

"Ideally I want to take Ipswich up and probably finish my career here if I'm honest. It's already feeling like such a good club and I feel like I have a good affiliation with the lads.

James Norwood has settled quickly at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood has settled quickly at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I love big clubs. I want to be something at a big club and be remembered for doing something big. If that's scoring 30 goals and securing us promotion then that's something I will remember forever.

"At Tranmere they have pictures up of their successful teams and we used to say 'right, rip them down because we're going on there now because we've just done two in a row'.

"I want to be up there on that wall with this team."