Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

PUBLISHED: 16:48 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 10 June 2019

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to speculate that striker James Norwood is about to sign for the club - after what appears to be his car was snapped at Portman Road.

We understand James Norwood has agreed a three-year deal at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA SPORTWe understand James Norwood has agreed a three-year deal at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA SPORT

A black Range Rover with the distinctive 'Noo7Wod' number plate was pictured in the club's car park this afternoon, with fans putting two and two together and assuming it's the Tranmere Rovers striker arriving to sign for the Blues.

MORE: Town set to sign Norwood on three-year deal

You may also want to watch:

We first revealed Town's interest in the hitman back in March, and understand that he has agreed a three-year deal at the Blues for a considerable increase in salary, having become a free agent after his Tranmere contract expired.

MORE: Striking options who could interest Town

He scored 32 goals for Rovers - making him the joint leading marksman in the country along with Man City star Sergio Aguero - as Tranmere won promotion to League One last season.

