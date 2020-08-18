Norwood missing from pre-season opener as striker continues injury rehab

James Norwood is a little behind the rest of the squad due to his groin problem. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

James Norwood was a notable absentee from Ipswich Town’s pre-season opener as the striker continues his recovery from groin surgery.

The 29-year-old went under the knife in February having been dogged by the problem for almost the entirety of his first campaign in Suffolk, which he ended with a tally of 11 goals in 32 appearances.

The coronavirus lockdown came at a crucial time in Norwood’s rehabilitation and it’s understood the frontman continues to work on his fitness at the Blues’ Playford Road training base on a daily basis and is behind the rest of the squad in his preparation for the new campaign.

He was not in action for the Blues in their pre-season double-header at Colchester on Tuesday night and it’s expected he will also miss the visit to Tottenham on Saturday. He could potentially get a few minutes when West Ham visit Portman Road next Tuesday.

Norwood has been the subject of interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United during the transfer window, with the latter said to be keen on a loan move. However, it’s understood Ipswich remain keen to keep hold of the man they tracked for several months, prior to his arrival last summer.

Also missing at Colchester is goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who we understand has been struggling with a shoulder problem of late.

The injury was an issue for the Czech goalkeeper during the final months of last season and was part of the reason Town switched between Holy and Will Norris during 2019/20.

New goalkeeper David Cornell, along with striker Oli Hawkins, were also not involved given they have barely trained this summer and only signed for the Blues on Monday.

Also missing from the two games were central defender James Wilson and midfielder Jon Nolan. It’s not known why the two were not involved.