'James needs an operation... hopefully he'll be right as rain' - Lambert on Norwood's nagging groin issue

PUBLISHED: 18:10 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 05 October 2019

James Norwood goes off injured during the second half at Fleetwood

James Norwood goes off injured during the second half at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Striker James Norwood is set to undergo minor surgery during the international break as Ipswich look to get to the bottom of a troublesome groin injury.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert celebrates at Fleetwood Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

The striker has been carrying the problem since his Tranmere days and aggravated the injury at MK Dons last month, before exiting todays' victory over Fleetwood early as it struck again.

Speaking post-match, manager Paul Lambert revealed the 29-year-old will go under the knife now the Blues have a two-week gap to their visit to Accrington, with next weekend's scheduled clash with Wycombe postponed due to international call-ups.

"James will need a little operation, he's got a wee nerve problem with his groin, so that hopefully won't keep him out too long," Lambert said of Norwood, who missed a good one-on-one chance before being replaced.

REPORT: Fleetwood Town 0-1 Ipswich Town: Jackson wins fiery contest as Lambert's 10-men extend lead at top

James Norwood pulls an early second half chance wide of the target at Fleetwood Picture PagepixJames Norwood pulls an early second half chance wide of the target at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

"He'll hopefully be back in time for Accrington.

"He needs it done. It was always the plan to get him through the last game (against Tranmere) and this one before getting it done. It's only a small thing, but it's been enough to hinder the lad. Once he's got that done he'll hopefully be right as rain.

"The break has come at a good time without a doubt."

Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture PagepixIpswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Wing-back Kane Vincent-Young also exited this game early, with the former Colchester man replaced at half-time by Gwion Edwards.

"He's got a little groin strain, so we couldn't take the risk with him," Lambert said.

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'It's heartbreaking' – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

