James Norwood takes control at charity wrestling match

PUBLISHED: 22:15 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:44 18 September 2019

Ipswich Town's James Norwood performed two Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson moves in the final bout at a charity wrestling match for Cancer Research UK

Archant

A suspected groin injury at MK Dons wasn't enough to stop Ipswich Town striker James Norwood from achieving his childhood wrestling dreams at a charity event.

The League One star player had been forced off the pitch on Tuesday night with a suspected groin injury, sparking fears that his dream had turned into a nightmare.

But like his hero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, nothing was going to stand in his way of performing the famed "rock bottom" move in the ring against his rivals - after the referee had been knocked out in a dramatic final bout.

The number 10 was invited to take part in the "Norwood Mania" charity event for Cancer Research UK by Harwich-based company International Pro Wrestling, after going viral for his goal celebrations on Twitter.

In the GIFs shared by the club, Norwood could be seen performing the classic WWE moves from his childhood - namely, the "people's elbow" and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's famous clashing of beers.

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood made a guest appearance at a charity wrestling match for Cancer Research UK Picture: DANIEL HILL

It remains unknown if he is set to start this weekend's game away at Gillingham, as the Blues look set to continue their rise at the top end of the League One table.

