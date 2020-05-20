‘When are auditions for Home Alone 6?’ - Town striker Norwood shares picture of wild lockdown hair

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood took to Twitter to share a picture of his lockdown hair - comparing himself to Home Alone crook Marv. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTER Archant

Lockdown hair is an issue facing plenty of people across the country - and Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is no different.

When are auditions for Home alone 6 .... got Marv nailed on . #NoTrimsUntilIPlay pic.twitter.com/nAWs5CYTVi — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) May 19, 2020

The Town frontman, the club’s joint-leading scorer with 11 goals in the suspended season, took to Twitter to share an image of his lockdown cut, with his hair running wild.

On the tweet he compared himself to Home Alone crook Marv, played by Daniel Stern, who famously boasted similar flyaway locks.

Norwood added: “When are auditions for Home alone 6 .... got Marv nailed on . #NoTrimsUntilIPlay”

James Norwood was sporting a shaved head on his Town debut last summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood was sporting a shaved head on his Town debut last summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS

It’s a far cry from the look Norwood sported when he first signed for Town, appearing with a shaved head after undergoing a hair transplant last summer.

Judging from the latest photo, that procedure can certanly be judged a success!

Norwood, and the rest of his Town team-mates, will be hoping to hear more about when Ipswich can return to action – and thus cut his hair – later today. The EFL Board are meeting to discuss the future of the season, and whether to play on or cut the campaign short due to coronavirus.