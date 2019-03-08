Poll

Norwood nominated for August Player of the Month award... and you can vote for him here

Ipswich Town's James Norwood screams with delight following the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been nominated for the PFA League One Player of the Month award for August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary. Picture: STEVE WALLER James Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The striker, signed in the summer on a free transfer at the end of his Tranmere contract, has made an impressive start to life as an Ipswich player with five goals in his first five games for the club.

He got up and running in his third outing of the season as he netted at Peterborough, before then missing a penalty, with a crucial equaliser following a few days later in Town's come-from-behind victory over AFC Wimbledon on a dramatic night under the Portman Road lights.

MORE: Norwood on wrestling, The Rock, his next GIF, hunting a Netflix thief in the Philippines and scoring goals for Ipswich

Norwood scored twice and had a hand in the other three as the Blues won 5-0 at Bolton before netting from the spot again in the 3-0 home win over Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been an instant hit at Portman Road, not least because of his wrestling goal GIFs which have caught the attention of football fans around the world.

He's one of five players nominated for the August award, with voting open until 8am tomorrow morning (September 5).

MORE: Dave Gooderham: Norwood is a refreshing tonic at a time when fun is needed

Norwood is up against Michael Rose of Coventry, who has been instrumental in the Sky Blues' unbeaten start, as well as City goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Alex Jukubiak, on loan at Gillingham from Watford, is nominated for his three goals along with Peterborough forward Ivan Toney who has scored four goals in his five League One games. One of those came in the 2-2 draw between Town and Peterborough.