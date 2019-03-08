Video

'The groin felt fine' - Town top scorer Norwood feeling good after MK injury and wrestling debut

James Norwood leaves the field injured during the first half at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

James Norwood has revealed his groin injury is 'feeling fine' ahead of this weekend's visit to Gillingham.

Ipswich Town’s James Norwood performed two Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson moves in the final bout at a charity wrestling match for Cancer Research UK Picture: WES STANKIEWICZ Ipswich Town’s James Norwood performed two Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson moves in the final bout at a charity wrestling match for Cancer Research UK Picture: WES STANKIEWICZ

The striker came off in the first-half of Town's 1-0 victory at MK Dons on Tuesday night, with boss Paul Lambert admitting his striker had been dealing with a similar problem while with Tranmere last season.

Norwood was the star attraction at a charity wrestling event in Harwich last night where he performed The Rock's signature 'Rock Bottom' move, with the striker feeling good after the event despite having to change his plan as a result of his injury.

"Absolutely, the groin felt fine, so I gave it a go," Norwood told Sky Sports after the show.

"I was umming and ahhing about it, but I didn't want to let people down, these people had worked so hard to be where they are and do what they do and I just wanted to put on a special night.

"I had treatment today (Wednesday), I had to change a plan a little bit late last night, I had to text Mark who was running the show and say the original plan is out the window and had to change things slightly."

When asked if manager Lambert approved of his involvement, Norwood said: "I think so, he's not said too much about it. Everyone else at the club knew, the players, staff, so I imagine he knew about about it and didn't have a problem with it."

The wrestling show raised money for Cancer Research UK - a cause close to Norwood's heart: "I was asked to choose a charity and picked Cancer Research," he told The Sun. "My dad suffered throat cancer but, thankfully, came out the other side.

"But I lost a team-mate at Exeter, Adam Stansfield, to the disease. Also I played with Hull's Angus MacDonald in the England C team and he's just been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"So it's something close to my heart."