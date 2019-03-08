E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I can't wait... I don't want to let people down' - Norwood excited for Portman Road bow

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 August 2019

James Norwood has a disagreement with the linesman at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

James Norwood is excited to get his Portman Road career off and running against Sunderland.

James Norwood celebrates at the final whistle at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture PagepixJames Norwood celebrates at the final whistle at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

The striker, signed from Tranmere this summer, performed well on his Ipswich debut against Burton without having too many true sights of goal and will take to the Portman Road pitch for the first time on Saturday.

He knows there is a weight of expectation on his shoulders, given he scored 32 goals last season, and he's excited to show the home fans what he's made of.

"I can't wait. It will be nice to get a goal but it's the result that counts," Norwood said in an interview in Saturday's matchday programme.

Norwood is the joker in the Ipswich Town pack... but flick a switch and the striker is all business

James Norwood at Burton Albion. Picture PagepixJames Norwood at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

"I know there are a lot of people out there who are expecting me to come here and score goals and I don't want to let them down. I'm relishing that challenge though.

"If I'm not playing football for a purpose then I'd call it a day. I'm here to prove a point as well to clubs to say 'why haven't you taken me before?'.

"The gaffer has shown a lot of faith in me and said 'you just haven't had the chance'. He has given me the chance and now I want to repay him and help take the club back up.

'I can imagine the buzz if we beat Sunderland... it will send out a message' - Skuse excited for home opener

"I'm here for three years and hopefully I can do what I did with Tranmere and be successful here.

"If I can score goals at this level and then if we get promoted, hopefully I can show I can score goals in the Championship as well. I want to play at the highest level I can. There is a sense of realism - can I play at the top level? Who knows but if you don't aim for it, what's the point?"

The Blues' matchday programme has increased in price to £3.50 for this season.

