Another injury blow for Ipswich as Norwood faces significant spell out

PUBLISHED: 08:13 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 01 October 2020

James Norwood is out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury. Picture Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood is out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have suffered another injury blow with the news striker James Norwood is out for eight weeks with a hamstring problem.

Ipswich's James Norwood misses the target with a second half chance at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix LtdIpswich's James Norwood misses the target with a second half chance at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in training earlier this week and left the session on crutches, with scans now confirming he is likely to be sidelined for up to two months.

It’s been a tough year for Norwood, who underwent a second surgery on a troublesome groin injury in February, meaning he spent the duration of the coronavirus lockdown working on his rehabilitation at a time when he didn’t have the expected access to the club’s medical facilities or specialists.

It meant his pre-season was restricted, though he did feature towards the end of Town’s friendly programme and made five competitive appearances before suffering the injury.

James Norwood in action during the game at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix LtdJames Norwood in action during the game at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

MORE: ‘I think I’m making a difference’ - Skipper enjoying return to right-back

Norwood’s injury comes as another blow for an Ipswich squad already suffering at the start of the campaign, with the former Tranmere man’s absence coming after fellow striker Aaron Drinan was ruled out for two months with a thigh problem, following an impressive opening to the campaign.

It leaves Oli Hawkins as the only full fit central striker at the club, though Kayden Jackson is now back in training following a groin problem and is likely to return to the bench ahead of schedule for this weekend’s visit to MK Dons.

Cole Skuse, Luke Woolfenden and Alan Judge have all been out injured but have now returned to training, with Kane Vincent-Young still struggling with an Achilles problem.

