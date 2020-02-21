Breaking

Ipswich Town striker Norwood set to undergo groin operation and will miss more than a month

James Norwood has scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is set to undergo another groin operation later today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Norwood celebrates scoring at Wycombe Wanderers Picture Pagepix James Norwood celebrates scoring at Wycombe Wanderers Picture Pagepix

The striker, who has scored 11 goals during his first season with the Blues, will be operated on later today and is likely to miss several weeks of action, with a return in April likely.

However, manager Paul Lambert believes the 29-year-old will return to action before the end of the campaign and admitted his injury may have played a part in a tough run for the striker which has seen his manager admit he may be 'lacking confidence'.

"It's a blow for us and for James," Town boss Lambert said.

"It has been niggling away at him for a while and it's got to the point where he needs surgery.

"He'll be out for a few weeks but he'll be back before the end of the season," he said.

"We have to get the groin cleared up so hopefully that will happen this morning. We have to get it sorted because it's unfair for him to keep struggling through that.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Town's dirty dozen, sticking or twisting and a forgotten man - talking points as Ipswich host Oxford

"I think it's played a major part in the way he's been over the last few weeks so I think it's only right he goes and gets it done.

"You're caught between a rock and a hard place. Do you get him back for the last six weeks of the season, fully fit, and go from there or do you keep put him at risk of hindering it. We thought it was best for everybody if he went and got it done."

When asked if he could potentially recall Jordan Roberts from Gillingham or Ben Folami from Stevenage, Lambert said.

"We've got Bishop back, Sears back and Kayden Jackson so there are attacking options there."

This will be the second time Norwood has undergone surgery this season, with the former Tranmere man going under the knife during the October international break to clear up what was described as a 'nagging groin issue'.

That break saw him miss two games before returning from the bench a little over a fortnight later.

However, the two injuries are said not to be linked.

His absence means Kayden Jackson and Will Keane will shoulder the frontline burden in attack, with Freddie Sears another option from the bench.