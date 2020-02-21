E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Ipswich Town striker Norwood set to undergo groin operation and will miss more than a month

PUBLISHED: 09:21 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 21 February 2020

James Norwood has scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood has scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is set to undergo another groin operation later today.

James Norwood celebrates scoring at Wycombe Wanderers Picture PagepixJames Norwood celebrates scoring at Wycombe Wanderers Picture Pagepix

The striker, who has scored 11 goals during his first season with the Blues, will be operated on later today and is likely to miss several weeks of action, with a return in April likely.

However, manager Paul Lambert believes the 29-year-old will return to action before the end of the campaign and admitted his injury may have played a part in a tough run for the striker which has seen his manager admit he may be 'lacking confidence'.

"It's a blow for us and for James," Town boss Lambert said.

"It has been niggling away at him for a while and it's got to the point where he needs surgery.

"He'll be out for a few weeks but he'll be back before the end of the season," he said.

"We have to get the groin cleared up so hopefully that will happen this morning. We have to get it sorted because it's unfair for him to keep struggling through that.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Town's dirty dozen, sticking or twisting and a forgotten man - talking points as Ipswich host Oxford

"I think it's played a major part in the way he's been over the last few weeks so I think it's only right he goes and gets it done.

"You're caught between a rock and a hard place. Do you get him back for the last six weeks of the season, fully fit, and go from there or do you keep put him at risk of hindering it. We thought it was best for everybody if he went and got it done."

When asked if he could potentially recall Jordan Roberts from Gillingham or Ben Folami from Stevenage, Lambert said.

"We've got Bishop back, Sears back and Kayden Jackson so there are attacking options there."

This will be the second time Norwood has undergone surgery this season, with the former Tranmere man going under the knife during the October international break to clear up what was described as a 'nagging groin issue'.

That break saw him miss two games before returning from the bench a little over a fortnight later.

However, the two injuries are said not to be linked.

His absence means Kayden Jackson and Will Keane will shoulder the frontline burden in attack, with Freddie Sears another option from the bench.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hybrid bikes and tools stolen in garage burglary

Police are seeking information after a garage was broken into on Grove Road, Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

It’s the Friday Pub Quiz: February 21st The Pancake Day special

Can you get all 15 questions correct in this week's pub quiz? Photo: Archant

East Anglian businesses fear new immigration points system will hit their workforce

Home Secretary Priti Patel admitted her own parents probably would not have reached the 70-point threshold

Ipswich Town striker Norwood set to undergo groin operation and will miss more than a month

James Norwood has scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘These are all fake’: Warning over ‘scam’ TV licence emails

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports from residents who have received scam TV Licensing emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook
Drive 24