'One of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official' - Norwood slams ref after Wycombe draw

James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has taken to Twitter to slam tonight's referee Alan Young, calling it 'one of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official.'

We've done well to get something out of that game . A blatant penalty and a blatant goal disallowed . One of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official in 10 years of football . If he referees again it's a farce ! — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) November 26, 2019

The Blues drew 0-0 with League One leaders Wycombe at Portman Road in a bad-tempered, controversial game, which saw ref Alan Young hand out 11 yellow cards, disallow a Luke Chambers goal and award Wanderers a penalty with three minutes left for a Chambers foul which appeared to be outside the area.

6ft 9ins stopper Tomas Holt brilliantly saved Joe Jacobson's spot kick to rescue a point for the Blues, but Norwood, who was booked for protesting in the wake of Chambers' disallowed goal - an apparently perfectly good strike - was a very unhappy man after full-time.

"One of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official in 10 years of football. If he referees again it's a farce!"

"One of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official in 10 years of football. If he referees again it's a farce!"