'One of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official' - Norwood slams ref after Wycombe draw

PUBLISHED: 23:19 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:19 26 November 2019

James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has taken to Twitter to slam tonight's referee Alan Young, calling it 'one of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official.'

The Blues drew 0-0 with League One leaders Wycombe at Portman Road in a bad-tempered, controversial game, which saw ref Alan Young hand out 11 yellow cards, disallow a Luke Chambers goal and award Wanderers a penalty with three minutes left for a Chambers foul which appeared to be outside the area.

MORE: Report - Holy the hero as Town survive a night of drama at Portman Road

6ft 9ins stopper Tomas Holt brilliantly saved Joe Jacobson's spot kick to rescue a point for the Blues, but Norwood, who was booked for protesting in the wake of Chambers' disallowed goal - an apparently perfectly good strike - was a very unhappy man after full-time.

MORE: Ratings - How Town players fared in dramatic draw with Wycombe

On Twitter, he wrote: We've done well to get something out of that game. A blatant penalty and a blatant goal disallowed.

"One of the worst performances I've ever seen from an official in 10 years of football. If he referees again it's a farce!"

‘One of the worst performances I’ve ever seen from an official’ - Norwood slams ref after Wycombe draw

James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER
