Bookies backing Norwood to lead League One scoring charts

James Norwood bagged a hat-trick in Town's 5-0 pre-season win over Colchester. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

James Norwood will be the leading scorer in League One this coming season, according to numerous bookmakers.

The confident striker has wasted no time in making himself at home at Portman Road, plundering four goals in an impressive pre-season, having notched 32 times for Tranmere in their promotion-clinching effort last campaign.

That saw him tied with Man City superstar Sergio Aguero for top marksman in the entire country - and bookies are expecting more of the same from Norwood in League One this time around.

James Norwood has scored four goals in pre-season for the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER James Norwood has scored four goals in pre-season for the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

He's the favourite to top the scoring charts with almost all of the bookmakers, with odds ranging from 7-1 to 9-1.

Doncaster's John Marquis is second, with Peterborough's Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney and Sunderland's Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke rounding out the top five.

If you fancy an outside bet on a Town player, you can get 25-1 on Kayden Jackson, who's also bagged four goals in pre-season, and the same on Freddie Sears, who's set to return from injury in November.