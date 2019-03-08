Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Poll

Bookies backing Norwood to lead League One scoring charts

PUBLISHED: 12:16 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 30 July 2019

James Norwood bagged a hat-trick in Town's 5-0 pre-season win over Colchester. Picture: STEVE WALLER

James Norwood bagged a hat-trick in Town's 5-0 pre-season win over Colchester. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

James Norwood will be the leading scorer in League One this coming season, according to numerous bookmakers.

The confident striker has wasted no time in making himself at home at Portman Road, plundering four goals in an impressive pre-season, having notched 32 times for Tranmere in their promotion-clinching effort last campaign.

MORE: Town transfer rumour - Blues reject third and final Judge bid

That saw him tied with Man City superstar Sergio Aguero for top marksman in the entire country - and bookies are expecting more of the same from Norwood in League One this time around.

James Norwood has scored four goals in pre-season for the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLERJames Norwood has scored four goals in pre-season for the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

You may also want to watch:

He's the favourite to top the scoring charts with almost all of the bookmakers, with odds ranging from 7-1 to 9-1.

Doncaster's John Marquis is second, with Peterborough's Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney and Sunderland's Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke rounding out the top five.

MORE: Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

If you fancy an outside bet on a Town player, you can get 25-1 on Kayden Jackson, who's also bagged four goals in pre-season, and the same on Freddie Sears, who's set to return from injury in November.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

PCSO pair issue 237 parking tickets in Mid Suffolk amid successful first six months

Mid Suffolk District Council funded two PCSOs for two years. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A thousand years of war and peace brought to life at Kentwell Hall

First World War soldiers on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall

‘Politics should never show its face in areas of health improvement’ – hospital leader urges unity in tackling obesity

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bookies backing Norwood to lead League One scoring charts

James Norwood bagged a hat-trick in Town's 5-0 pre-season win over Colchester. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists