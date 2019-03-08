Breaking

Ipswich Town striker Norwood wins League One player-of-the-month award vote... and it wasn't even close

James Norwood heads Town level at 1-1 against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has won the League One player-of-the-month award for August.

Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood, after his early goal put Ipswich into a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood, after his early goal put Ipswich into a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The striker, who turns 29 today, was nominated after netting five goals in his first six Ipswich Town appearances following his move from Tranmere in the summer.

The award was voted for by supporters, with the Town striker the clear winner as he polled 48 per cent of the vote.

Norwood beat off competition from Sunderland's Chris Maguire, who polled 22 per cent of the vote, as well as Coventry's Michael Rose (10 per cent) and Marko Marosi (nine per cent). Peterborough's Ivan Toney and Gillingham's Alex Jukubiak both claimed six per cent.

It's the first time an Ipswich Town player has won a player-of-the-month award since November 2015, when Daryl Murphy was rewarded for scoring six goals in six games for Mick McCarthy's side.

Norwood's goals have helped take Ipswich to the top of League One and that's exactly where the striker hopes to stay.

"We don't get ahead of ourselves but it's nice to be the ones being chased rather than be doing the chasing," he said recently.

"You can see how we've grown over the last five games. We've got better each week but still haven't hit the heights we want to hit but we're there or thereabouts.

"The first seven or eight games of the season are frantic and teams beat teams they really shouldn't be beating. Then the league opens out a bit and teams find their true positions."

Norwood has also been impressed by the strength in depth the Blues possess, both in terms of players working their way back from injury and those who have missed out on a places in the matchday squad.

Rocco Chiberton saying hello to James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rocco Chiberton saying hello to James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"This is a massive club and there are good players everywhere," he added.

"There are some lads who didn't make the 18-man squad but we know that they're more than capable to come in and play when needed.

"Plenty of players have made appearances for us this season and we are going to need every single one of them if we are to achieve something this year.

"We're sat at the top of the table and we don't want to come away now."