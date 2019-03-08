Video

'I'll finish him in the rematch' - Webb's vow after controversial title fight draw with Frederick

Colchester's Cage Warriors world middleweight champion James Webb after his controversial draw with Nathias Frederick at Night of Champions. Picture: DOLLY CLEW/CAGE WARRIORS Dolly Clew

Cage Warriors world middleweight champion James Webb has vowed to finish Nathias Frederick in a rematch after the duo shared a controversial draw at the massive Night of Champions event.

Colchester's Webb, 29, made the first defence of his crown at the record-breaking event, held at the famed Hammersmith Apollo on Saturday, and was pushed all the way in what was a thrilling fight of the night contender.

Frederick, who showed remarkable physical strength throughout the contest, was deducted a point in the fifth and final round for spiking Webb on his head and, with the Essex fighter doing enough to take that stanza, it seemed to have sealed the victory.

But, while judge Mark Collett scored the fight 49-45 to Webb, the two other judges scored the fight a draw - meaning that, had Frederick not had that point taken away, he would have walked out of the cage with the belt.

And that verdict has hit grappling expert Webb hard. He said: "If that's how people are scoring fights, I don't see the point in me fighting anymore.

"He didn't stop one takedown - and he got taken down 12 times! Whoever's scoring fights like that needs to go and do some BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu.)

"I'm not in there to to have a boxing fight, or a kickboxing match - this is an MMA fight, and that should be scored by who's imposing their will on the other person. I was imposing my will on him."

Colchester's James Webb with Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan after retaining his middleweight belt on a majority draw at Night of Champions. Picture: DOLLY CLEW/CAGE WARRIORS Colchester's James Webb with Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan after retaining his middleweight belt on a majority draw at Night of Champions. Picture: DOLLY CLEW/CAGE WARRIORS

A rematch seems the inevitable conclusion and Webb, now 6-1-1 (six stoppages) as a pro, says he'll gladly step back into the cage with Frederick (7-2-1) to settle their dispute - although Cage Warriors have yet to start the ball rolling.

"I want to do it because I want to get the win and because he didn't bother me at all," said Webb, who fights out of Team KF in Dublin and ZR Team in Colchester.

"I would do a lot of things differently in the rematch - stop mounting him for a start. I've done jiu-jitsu for a lot of years and no-one has ever just sat up when I've mounted them.

"I enjoyed all of the show and being part of it, but the way my fight went down has taken the shine off it for me.

"I should have finished the fight. I'll definitely finish him in the rematch."