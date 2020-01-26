Wilson on his central role, letting Lukes have the limelight, Edwards' display and reclaiming top spot

James Wilson pictured during the victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Steve Waller

James Wilson is more than happy to go under the radar in the centre of the Ipswich Town defence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Wilson watches the ball as he heads just wide of the post. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Wilson watches the ball as he heads just wide of the post. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The defender has been a consistently good performer since slotting into the centre of a three-man backline, with Luke Woolfenden and captain Luke Chambers given the freedom to get forward from either side of him in what is an eye-catching addition to the Blues' gameplan.

But WIlson admitted he's more than happy to let his colleagues take the attacking plaudits, with the former Lincoln man just happy to come away from Saturday's game against his former club with three points and a clean sheet.

"It's a tough way to play sometimes but we're doing alright at the minute so hopefully we can keep it up," the defender said.

"I'm fine at the back and letting them (Woolfenden and Chambers) get forward. Being in the middle suits me.

James Wilson heads back to the dressing rooms after the warm-up. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Wilson heads back to the dressing rooms after the warm-up. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"The manager lets us go and play our games. There's no shouting and screaming from the sidelines and he lets us go out and do what we're taught to do. That gives us a lot of confidence.

"The more clean sheets we get the more points we're going to take so getting another one is really important."

Woolfenden was Ipswich's match winner as he headed home his first for the club just before the break, with Wilson keen to open his own account in the coming weeks.

"We all need to contribute, definitely," he said. "Hopefully I can get one myself soon.

You may also want to watch:

"When we didn't get the second goal in the second half it was always maybe going to be a tough final 20 minutes or so but we defended well and got the result.

"We defended well throughout the game and we deserved it in the end. I think we deserved to be one up at half-time if not more, so we're definitely pleased."

Wilson also praised right wing-back Gwion Edwards, who arguably put in his best display of the season and made one excellent goal-saving tackle to deny Jorge Grant in the second period.

"I thought he was brilliant, especially in the first half where he was getting at their full-back and then also getting back to defend," he said.

"In his position he has to do both sides of the game and it's probably one of the hardest positions in football so he's doing really well."

Next up is a trip to second-placed Rotherham on Tuesday night, with Wilson hopeful the Blues can hang onto their lead now they've reclaimed League One's top spot.

"We're definitely getting there and we've built some momentum over the last few games but we've got some really tough games coming up," he said.

"We're top of the league now and that's where we want to be. We can defend from the front now.

"Tuesday is a big game against a good team but we'll do our videos on the and hopefully get a gist of how they play.

"We have big games and hopefully big atmospheres, both home and away, coming up so it's all something to look forward to."