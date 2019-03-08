Defender Wilson signs new deal at Ipswich Town

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 17:28 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 24 October 2019

James Wilson has signed a new deal at Ipswich Town until the summer of 2021. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN

Archant

Defender James Wilson has been rewarded for his fine start to the season with a new deal which will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2021.

The former Lincoln man, who's been capped once by Wales, arrived at Town on a free transfer in the summer but has since proved himself to the Ipswich faithful and boss Paul Lambert with a series of impressive displays.

As a result, the club moved quickly to tie him down to a new longer term deal, offering him an 18 month contract extension.

MORE: 'I really want to stay, obviously... there's no place I'd rather be right now' - Wilson on his contract situation

The Blues will have the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.

Wilson's calm, confident and assured showings in his 11 appearances so far this campaign have been a big part of Town's resoluteness at the back.

They've conceded just nine goals all season, with four coming in the last two games - one of which Wilson missed following his red card at Fleetwood.

