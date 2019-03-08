E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I really want to stay, obviously... there's no place I'd rather be right now' - Wilson on his contract situation

PUBLISHED: 16:21 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 14 October 2019

James Wilson during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: ROSS HALLS

James Wilson is keen to extend his stay at Ipswich Town following an impressive start to life at Portman Road.

James Wilson wins a header at Fleetwood. Photo: PagepixJames Wilson wins a header at Fleetwood. Photo: Pagepix

The Welshman was signed on a free transfer on the eve of the season, after leaving Lincoln in the summer, and has gone on to become a central figure in Ipswich's fine start to the League One campaign.

The 30-year-old initially signed a deal until the end of the year, with manager Paul Lambert hinting recently that he and his staff will be looking into extending that deal in the near future.

Wilson, who was loosely linked with both Peterborough and Sunderland at the end of last week, is enjoying his football with the Blues and is keen to extend his deal to ensure he's part of the club's promotion push.

James Wilson on the ball during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: ROSS HALLSJames Wilson on the ball during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I'm really enjoying it," Wilson said.

"It was a big decision coming here, especially on a short-term contract. I didn't come here to not be involved, I came here to get into the team.

"I've loved every game I've played so hopefully I can stay around a bit longer. The manager was always really positive with me.

"I really want to stay obviously, I had heard the manager say that (he was looking to extend the contract).

"Nothing's been discussed but I've still got a few months left before I leave, so plenty of time yet.

"There's no place I'd rather be right now."

Wilson and the rest of the Ipswich Town central defenders have been part of manager Lambert's rotation policy, which the Welshman believes could benefit the team.

He will be suspended when Ipswich return to action at Accrington this weekend, after being sent off at Fleetwood, but believes he and his team-mates will benefit from the break.

"I think with the way he (Lambert) rotates the team everyone is going to get a chance so you've just got to take it when you get it.

"I feel good, I think a lot of the boys feel the same. It's always nice to get a rest in the season.

"We've got a couple of games to catch up on now so we'll have some tough Tuesday night games. I think the rest will have done us good."

On his red card, Wilson added: "I was gutted because I know I was on a booking but I didn't think I did enough to justify getting sent off.

"That was frustrating but there are plenty of games still to go and hopefully I can play my part going forward."

