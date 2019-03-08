Partly Cloudy

'It's a risk in coming for just six months... but I'm not here to make the numbers up' - Wilson on his move to Town

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 August 2019

James Wilson during the Cambridge game Picture: ROSS HALLS

James Wilson during the Cambridge game Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

James Wilson has insisted he's not joined Ipswich Town to simply 'make the numbers up'.

James Wilson has signed for Ipswich Town on a short-term deal. Picture: ITFCJames Wilson has signed for Ipswich Town on a short-term deal. Picture: ITFC

The defender yesterday signed a deal until the end of 2019, having impressed sufficiently since joining the club on trial at the start of July.

He's likely to go straight into the starting line-up for this afternoon's trip to Burton Albion, given Luke Chambers is suspended for the opening-day game and Toto Nsiala is suspended.

While Chambers and Nsiala are likely to be Paul Lambert's first choice pairing when available, with youngsters Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba also pushing for a place, Wilson is determined to play as often as he can.

MORE 'He's not frightened to go in where it hurts' - Town sign trialist Wilson on short-term deal

"Ipswich is a massive club and I was really excited but I wanted to make sure I did a good job as well so I took the trial very seriously," he said of his time on trial.

"The gaffer is a really good manager and is really honest, telling you what he wants from you, and I think that shows on the pitch.

"If it was a case of just making up the numbers I probably wouldn't have come. It's a risk in coming for just six months but I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"I want to play as much as I can, get in the team and then stay in the team.

"I'm excited to get going and it will be a tough game at Burton but we're up for it."

"We have to because we're very short," Lambert said, when asked about Wilson.

"Luke (Chambers) is out, Toto (Nsiala) is out and then we've got the two kids (Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba). We need something.

"It will be short-term, that one.

MORE: 'I'm not happy with the situation... we can't sit here and say what's happening is right' - Lambert on budget frustrations

"He's done really well and is a good footballer. He's not frightened to go in where it hurts. He's got experience as well.

"To go with two really young ones is a big, big ask."

Wilson began his career at Bristol City and was with the Robins until 2014 before joining Oldham.

He then turned out for the Blades 10 times before signing with Lincoln City in January 2018.

Capped by Wales once, the defender left Lincoln by mutual consent in June earlier this year.

He will wear the No.5 shirt at Portman Road.

