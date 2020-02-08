'We definitely have the players to do it' - Wilson on Town's promotion bid after Sunderland loss

James Wilson closes down at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Defender James Wilson believes Ipswich Town have the firepower and character to force their way back into the League One promotion picture.

Kayden Jackson shows his frustration at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson shows his frustration at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

The Blues' 1-0 loss at Sunderland saw them fall out of the top six for the first time this season, with Paul Lambert's men dropping to seventh with those above and below holding games in hand.

Ipswich have only scored more than once in four of their last 23 games, dating back to the start of November, but Wilson believes they have the personnel required to find the net more regularly and get back to winning ways.

"We definitely have the players to do it," Wilson said, when asked if the Blues have the personnel required to find the net more consistently.

"The last three games haven't gone well but there's nothing to say we can't go on a five or six game run like we did before, so we'll be right in amongst it then. That's what we have to look to do, definitely.

Will Keane breaks clear at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Will Keane breaks clear at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

"For 60 minutes of the game we were on top but they did have their spells and it's frustrating to lose the game 1-0.

"If we do what we know we can do then we'll be ok, it's just about producing that.

"If you look at the lead it's so tight and changes every Saturday and on every Tuesday," he continued.

Emyr Huws gets a forearm to the head from keeper Jon McLaughlin at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws gets a forearm to the head from keeper Jon McLaughlin at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

"If we work hard and do the things we know we can do we shouldn't even be looking at the league table. There are still 14 games left so there's plenty of times and plenty of points up for grabs."

The Blues had the better of the first half at the Stadium of Light before the hosts took control after the break, with Wilson admitting the Blues should have coped with the home charge better after the break.

"I think we played well, played some good football and had chances but this is a tough place to come," he said.

"When they are on the front foot it's difficult sometimes so it's a tough one. There are positives to come from it though.

Tomas Holy is well out of his area to clear a threat at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Tomas Holy is well out of his area to clear a threat at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

"We should have weathered the storm better and I don't think we played half as well as we did in the first-half in the second, so it's frustrating. They're always going to have spells of pressure in front of a big crowd. Their goal was a good one but we can work on stopping that from source.

"We have some chances in the second half but it's frustrating. I think things could have gone our way. A few decisions didn't go our way either with is frustrating, but that seems to happen every week. We need to take that out of it and look after ourselves.

"We all know that if we are working hard we will have the chances to win games, but it's just about doing that on the day."