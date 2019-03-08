E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Poll

'He's certainly doing himself no harm whatsoever... we need to look at it' - Lambert on Wilson's contract situation

PUBLISHED: 13:37 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 03 October 2019

James Wilson has been in fine form in defence. Picture: ROSS HALLS

James Wilson has been in fine form in defence. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town are likely to offer defender James Wilson an extended deal following his impressive start to life at Portman Road.

James Wilson pictured during Town's 1-0 win at Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLSJames Wilson pictured during Town's 1-0 win at Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

The former Lincoln man signed a six-month deal following a successful summer trial, making his debut on the opening day at Burton, just a day after putting pen to paper.

He's gone on to make eight appearances and has become an important member of manager Paul Lambert's defence, with the Town boss admitting he 'will need to look at' Wilson's contract situation in the near future.

"He's done great," Lambert said.

MORE: 'It's great he's doing photos... He should take the plaudits' - Lambert on Evans taking the spotlight

"The biggest compliment I can give him is that he came here with no real pre-season or training and was thrown into games on trial which is hard enough, let alone having not training.

"That's a big testament to him that he's applied himself. He's a good lad and in this moment he's playing well.

"He's not asked (about a contract) and to be fair to him he's a quiet lad. He's certainly doing himself no harm whatsoever and it's certainly something we'll need to look at."

A combination of Wilson's good form and Lambert's rotation policy have meant Luke Woolfenden has had to make do with a place on the pitch in recent games against MK Dons and Tranmere, despite his own good form, with Lambert happy with how the youngster has handled the situation.

James Wilson was Town's man of the match at MK Dons. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJames Wilson was Town's man of the match at MK Dons. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE: 'Most guys will play on either Saturday or Tuesday' - Lambert to flex his squad before international break

"He's a kid, only a kid still and he has to learn the good and bad things of football," the Town boss said.

"He's done great when he's been playing and he's been great when he's not and has been training really well.

"Woolfy has come on leaps and bounds, really good, and whenever I play him he's never let us down."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Stars of Suffolk-filmed flick hit the red carpet for premiere

Cast and attendees during The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Picture: IAN WEST / PA WIRE

Dress like a Duchess in African fashion

The Duchess of Sussex joins in with dancers as she and the Duke of Sussex leave the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa, on the first day of their tour of Africa. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

‘He’s certainly doing himself no harm whatsoever... we need to look at it’ - Lambert on Wilson’s contract situation

James Wilson has been in fine form in defence. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘It’s great he’s doing photos... He should take the plaudits’ – Lambert on Evans taking the spotlight

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists