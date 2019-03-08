Poll

'He's certainly doing himself no harm whatsoever... we need to look at it' - Lambert on Wilson's contract situation

James Wilson has been in fine form in defence. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are likely to offer defender James Wilson an extended deal following his impressive start to life at Portman Road.

James Wilson pictured during Town's 1-0 win at Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS James Wilson pictured during Town's 1-0 win at Gillingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

The former Lincoln man signed a six-month deal following a successful summer trial, making his debut on the opening day at Burton, just a day after putting pen to paper.

He's gone on to make eight appearances and has become an important member of manager Paul Lambert's defence, with the Town boss admitting he 'will need to look at' Wilson's contract situation in the near future.

"He's done great," Lambert said.

"The biggest compliment I can give him is that he came here with no real pre-season or training and was thrown into games on trial which is hard enough, let alone having not training.

"That's a big testament to him that he's applied himself. He's a good lad and in this moment he's playing well.

"He's not asked (about a contract) and to be fair to him he's a quiet lad. He's certainly doing himself no harm whatsoever and it's certainly something we'll need to look at."

A combination of Wilson's good form and Lambert's rotation policy have meant Luke Woolfenden has had to make do with a place on the pitch in recent games against MK Dons and Tranmere, despite his own good form, with Lambert happy with how the youngster has handled the situation.

James Wilson was Town's man of the match at MK Dons. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Wilson was Town's man of the match at MK Dons. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"He's a kid, only a kid still and he has to learn the good and bad things of football," the Town boss said.

"He's done great when he's been playing and he's been great when he's not and has been training really well.

"Woolfy has come on leaps and bounds, really good, and whenever I play him he's never let us down."