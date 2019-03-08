Partly Cloudy

Town set to sign defender Wilson after trial

PUBLISHED: 11:34 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 01 August 2019

James Wilson has made three appearances for Ipswich Town as a trialist. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town are set to sign defender James Wilson following his trial with the club.

Jon Guthrie and James Wilson during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSJon Guthrie and James Wilson during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 30-year-old linked up with the Blues after they returned from their pre-season tour of Germany, playing in the games against Colchester, Notts County and Cambridge United.

Wilson was a free agent after his contract at Lincoln was terminated earlier this year but is now set to spend the season with the Blues. He is set to undergo a medical today before putting pen to paper in time to face Burton on Saturday.

Wilson's arrival comes at a time when the Blues are lacking bodies in the centre of defence, with Toto Nsiala injured and Luke Chambers serving a one-match ban on the opening day of the campaign.

James Wilson (right) keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJames Wilson (right) keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

That means Wilson could well make his debut at the Pirelli Stadium, with Luke Woolfenden his likely partner and Corrie Ndaba as back-up.

Manager Paul Lambert has also been casting an eye over former Walsall defender Jon Guthrie during pre-season, but it's Wilson who is set to be handed a deal.

Discussing Wilson earlier in pre-season, Lambert said: "He's not done anything during pre-season and we asked if we could have a look at him.

"He did well when he came on but is miles short of match fitness, which he will probably admit himself, but is comfortable with the ball and has been a good player.

"His game and training time is really down.

"We had a very young team out there and I still think we need a little help. We've got a lot of players injured, big players so we still need to get two or three in if we can but it's not easy."

