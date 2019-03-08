Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'He's not frightened to go in where it hurts' - Town sign trialist Wilson on short-term deal

PUBLISHED: 12:26 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 02 August 2019

James Wilson has signed for Ipswich Town on a short-term deal. Picture: ITFC

James Wilson has signed for Ipswich Town on a short-term deal. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of defender James Wilson on a deal to January 1.

James Wilson during the Cambridge game Picture: ROSS HALLSJames Wilson during the Cambridge game Picture: ROSS HALLS

The defender has been training with the Blues since the start of July and has featured in the friendly games with Colchester, Notts County and Cambridge.

He has done enough to win a contract and could go straight into the team to face Burton Albion tomorrow afternoon.

With Luke Chambers suspended for the opening day and Toto Nsiala out until September with a hamstring injury, Lambert had been in the market for cover given the only other central defensive options were youngsters Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba.

MORE: 'I'm not happy with the situation... we can't sit here and say what's happening is right' - Lambert on budget frustrations

"We have to because we're very short," Lambert said, when asked about Wilson.

"Luke (Chambers) is out, Toto (Nsiala) is out and then we've got the two kids (Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba). We need something.

"It will be short-term, that one.

"He's done really well and is a good footballer. He's not frightened to go in where it hurts. He's got experience as well.

"To go with two really young ones is a big, big ask."

Wilson began his career at Bristol City and was with the Robins until 2014.

MORE: What the season holds for every player in the Ipswich Town squad

During his time at Ashton Gate he had loan spells with Brentford and Cheltenham Town, before joining Oldham Athletic in 2014.

He made 100 league appearances with the Latics, scoring two goals, and a move to Sheffield United followed.

He turned out for the Blades 10 times and also had a loan stint with Walsall before signing with Lincoln City in January 2018.

Capped by Wales once, the defender left Lincoln by mutual consent in June earlier this year.

He will wear the No.5 shirt at Portman Road.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Essex window cleaner jailed for sexually assaulting three womnen

Window cleaner Charles Catchpole, of West Avenue, Mayland, has been jailed for sexually assaulting three women

Non-League Podcast.... Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for big SEASON PREVIEW

The Non-League Podcast is back for another season

‘I think it’s put to bed... he’s totally fine’ - Lambert on Judge situation after QPR saga

Paul Lambert says QPR's interest in Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge has been 'put to bed'. Picture STEVE WALLER/PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists