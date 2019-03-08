Former Lincoln defender Wilson training with Ipswich Town

James Wilson has been training with Ipswich Town after leaving Lincoln City. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Lincoln City defender James Wilson has been training with Ipswich Town, we understand.

The 30-year-old had his contract terminated at Sincil Bank at the end of last season and is on the lookout for a new club.

He linked up with the Ipswich squad at Playford Road today for what was their first day back following their pre-season tour of Germany and could potentially be involved when the Blues play Colchester on Friday night.

Ipswich appear to be in the market for defensive cover this off-season, with Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala being back up by youngsters Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba.

Chambers is suspended for the opening-day fixture at Burton Albion while Nsiala is dealing with the effects of a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's Interwetten Cup, which puts his involvement in doubt for the start of the season.

The Blues have also been keeping an eye on Adam Thompson, available on a free transfer after requesting for his Bury contract to be terminated.

Wilson, 30, has not been offered terms at this stage but can cover in the middle of defence at at right-back, just as Thompson can.

The defender started his career at Bristol City and has also spent time at Cheltenham, Brentford, Oldham and Sheffield United, winning a solitary Wales cap in 2013.

He moved to Lincoln in 2017 but found gametime hard to come by last season as the Imps won the League Two title.

The Welshman had a year left on the deal he signed in January 2018, but had struggled to regain his place in the team after suffering a broken ankle in a game with Cambridge, which played a major part in the parting of ways.

"James played his part in our success last season," said Cowley.

"He didn't play as much as he would have liked because he was behind two very, very consistent performers in Michael Bostwick and Jason Shackell. That meant his opportunities were limited.

"James wanted to play and we had to free up some space in the budget, hence we've been able to do this."