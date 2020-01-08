Donacien expected to return from injury for visit of former club Accrington

Janoi Donacien limped off at Lincoln with a dead leg. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien is expected to return from injury for the Blues' clash with former club Accrington Stanley this weekend.

The defender, signed from Stanley in the summer of 2018, has missed Ipswich's last two games after suffering a dead leg in the 5-3 loss at Lincoln City in the final game of 2019.

That injury kept Donacien, Ipswich's only fit right-back at present, out of the New Year's Day draw at Wycombe and meant winger Gwion Edwards was used at wing-back in that game and the EFL Trophy loss at Exeter.

Donacien, who also spent the second half of last season back on loan at Accrington, has enjoyed a resurgence in recent months following a difficult start to his Ipswich career.

Kane Vincent-Young's groin injury, which will keep him out until at least the end of February has opened the door for the former Aston Villa youngster and, while he does not offer the same attacking threat his team-mate does, he has shown he is a dependable defender.

The Blues' other injury concern of late has been midfielder Jon Nolan, who hasn't played since the Boxing Day draw with Gillingham after picking up a groin injury.

Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears both made their first starts of the campaign at Exeter in the EFL Trophy following long-term injuries and are expected to be involved at the weekend.