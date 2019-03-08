Partly Cloudy

'Knowing I'm in his plans gives me motivation' - Donacien keen to take his chance at Town

PUBLISHED: 17:10 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 03 July 2019

Janoi Donacien pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Janoi Donacien is determined to take his chance at Ipswich Town this summer.

Janoi Donacien and Flynn Downes pictured in pre-season training. Photo: Ross HallsJanoi Donacien and Flynn Downes pictured in pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Accrington Stanley and has yet to feature under Town boss Paul Lambert.

However, the defender is set to be given a chance to win the Blues' right-back spot this summer and is determined to make the most of it.

"Obviously, yeah, because it gives me the motivation by knowing I'm in his plans and in his head for the coming season," Donacien said, when asked if being in the manager's plans had given him a boost.

"Pre-season is what it is, it's there for you to work hard, try your best and get some match fitness," he continued during a club interview.

"It's a big year for everyone, not just me, so everyone needs to try their hardest for the club.

"For us this year it's about getting sharp and winning games. We're a big scalp in this league so we have to starting winning games and taking that into the season."

Jordan Roberts, Toto Nsiala, Andre Dozzell and Janoi Donacien share a joke. Photo: Ross HallsJordan Roberts, Toto Nsiala, Andre Dozzell and Janoi Donacien share a joke. Photo: Ross Halls

